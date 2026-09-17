‘America is my home’: Raja Krishnamoorthi responds after Florida councilman asks him to ‘take your curry and go home’
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi responded to Palm Bay City Councilman Langevin, who mocked him and called him a foreign occupier.
US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has hit back at a Florida city councilman after the politician told him to “take your curry and go home”, reviving a long-running dispute over remarks targeting Indian Americans and immigrants.
Palm Bay City Councilman Chandler Langevin directed the comment at Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat representing Illinois, in a post on X. Krishnamoorthi responded by saying he had no intention of leaving the United States.
“I’m staying. So is the curry. America is my home. No bigot gets to decide who is American, who belongs here, or what they have for dinner. That’s the America I’ll always fight for,” Krishnamoorthi said.
Also read: H-1B fraud crackdown intensifies: Trump admin says ‘count your days’ as whistleblowers flood investigators with new tips
Why Raja Krishnamoorthi and Chandler Langevin are clashing
Langevin’s posts have also directly targeted Krishnamoorthi since last year. In one 2025 post, he described the congressman as a “foreign occupier” and mocked his name, according to Florida Today.
Krishnamoorthi, who was born in India and raised in Peoria, Illinois, previously responded to the remarks by saying that he was an American elected by voters in Illinois.
The Palm Bay City Council took action against Langevin in October 2025 following the controversy. The council voted 4-1 to ask Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to suspend him from office and later voted 3-2 to censure him. The censure restricted his ability to introduce agenda items, speak during council reports and serve on city-appointed boards and committees.
Langevin later challenged the city's action in federal court. The city agreed to pay $55,000 to settle the lawsuit in February 2026, according to the report.
Also read: New Green Card rule takes effect Sept 18: What changes for Indian applicants under the new public charge guidance?
Fresh remarks revive debate over Indian Americans
Langevin's latest comments come as Krishnamoorthi has separately spoken out against other recent remarks targeting South Asian Americans.
On September 10, Krishnamoorthi criticized a Department of Homeland Security social media post that depicted a man identified as “Mr. Singh” and told him to “self-deport or find out”. Krishnamoorthi said Sikh and South Asian Americans “are as American as anyone” and described the United States as their country and home.
Three days later, he also condemned a post by Texas Republican Railroad Commission nominee Bo French that targeted South Asian students at the University of Texas. Krishnamoorthi said the students were being demonized based on their appearance.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More