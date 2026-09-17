H-1B fraud crackdown intensifies: Trump admin says ‘count your days’ as whistleblowers flood investigators with new tips

“Count your days,” DOL OIG said in a post on X on Wednesday, while highlighting its work with whistleblowers, members of the public and investigators to identify fraud. The agency said the effort is being carried out alongside the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

The US Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General has issued a fresh warning to those involved in H-1B visa fraud, saying whistleblowers and public tips are helping investigators uncover alleged abuses as the Trump administration expands its scrutiny of the foreign-worker program.

Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito said in remarks shared by the agency that the investigation is relying heavily on people who have worked for or been involved with what investigators describe as “visa mills”. He said the OIG’s hotline has received a surge of information following interviews and social media posts about the investigation.

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The warning comes as the Labor Department steps up its nationwide investigation into H-1B and PERM fraud. In July, DOL OIG announced an investigation into alleged fraud, human trafficking and abuse involving the programs, saying investigators had identified schemes involving fraudulent applications, wage kickbacks and labor brokers.

DOL says H-1B fraud probe is widening D’Esposito said the investigation is not limited to the technology sector. He said investigators are also examining alleged abuses in healthcare and other industries.

The OIG’s own description of its foreign-labor investigations says it examines suspected fraudulent visa applications involving employers, immigration attorneys and labor brokers across H-1B, H-2A, H-2B and PERM programs. The agency also investigates potential labor trafficking connected to work-based visa programs.

The OIG has already conducted field checks as part of the H-1B investigation. During a visit to Dallas in August, investigators examined locations connected to companies that had received hundreds of approved H-1B petitions. At one multi-office building linked to more than 500 approved H-1B applications, the agency said many offices appeared inactive, with locked doors and lights turned off.

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D’Esposito cited that investigation while describing the broader probe as an effort to “peel back” layers of alleged fraud.

Cognizant, Cloudera face scrutiny The inspector general also pointed to enforcement actions involving major companies. He said H-1B applications involving Cognizant and Cloudera had been suspended and suggested more companies could face action.

The Labor Department has separately announced a 180-day suspension of PERM processing for Cloudera following allegations that the company unlawfully discriminated against US workers.

The department said the action followed evidence obtained by the Justice Department alleging that Cloudera had designed a recruitment process that prevented qualified US workers from applying for certain technology jobs. Cloudera has faced a DOJ lawsuit over the allegations.