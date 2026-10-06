Ludhiana: Health crisis looms as Ward no 15 streets turn into sewage pools

The streets of Charan Nagar in Ward no 15 on Tibba Road are covered with overflowing sewerage water for the last few days leaving the locals to put up with stench and fear of diseases. Parents are refusing to send in their kids due fear of them falling sick due to the stench. (HT)

The worst affected streets have a school and the management says that it has been affecting the students and teachers. Parents are refusing to send in their kids due fear of them falling sick due to the stench.

“It has been over five days since the road right outside our school was submerged in overflowing wastewater from the sewerage. Around 30 kids have already fallen ill due to the stench, which reaches even the principal’s office,” said Pranav Semwan, managing director of a private school.

“Many parents aren’t even sending in their kids until this problem is solved,” he added.

The distress extends beyond the school gates, with the main thoroughfare right outside the Tibba police station also submerged under nearly a foot of foul-smelling wastewater, disrupting local traffic and pedestrians.

Former MLA from Ludhiana East Ranjit Singh Dhillon expressed concern over the civic apathy. “I went to the area yesterday and saw that many streets were completely blocked due to overflowing sewerage. The locals were facing immense problems, and people had to remove their shoes and roll up their trousers just to move around,” he stated.

Area councillor Jaspreet Kaur (Ward No. 15) said remedial measures were underway. “There is some blockage in the sewer channel, and the municipal corporation (MC) is currently working to fix it.”

Superintendent engineer (operations and maintenance cell), Ekjot Singh, said, “I have asked the officers posted in the area to find out the root cause and file a report. We are on it and will resolve the issue soon.”