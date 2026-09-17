No migrant releases at US border for 16 months: What happens to people caught crossing illegally under Trump's policy

The US Department of Homeland Security says the southern border has recorded 16 consecutive months without releasing migrants into the country after they are apprehended for illegally crossing. The milestone marks a major shift from the release practices seen during the previous administration, according to DHS and US Customs and Border Protection. Trump tightens US immigration enforcement: 16 months of zero border releases. (Bloomberg)

The key question for migrants who are caught crossing is what happens next. According to CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott, people who cross illegally are now being “apprehended, detained and removed” rather than released into the US. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin has similarly said the administration has ended what it describes as “catch and release.”

What happens after someone is caught? The first step is apprehension by Border Patrol. DHS said Border Patrol recorded 8,870 apprehensions along the southwest border in August, 5% fewer than in July. The department said August apprehensions were 94% below the monthly average during the Biden administration.

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Rather than being released into the US while their immigration case proceeds, those apprehended can be placed in immigration detention while authorities determine the appropriate enforcement process. The outcome depends on the person's circumstances and the applicable immigration procedure.

For people subject to removal, the government can pursue removal from the US. Those seeking asylum or otherwise raising protection claims may enter separate legal processes, depending on their circumstances and eligibility.

The “zero releases” figure therefore does not mean nobody is being apprehended at the border. It means DHS says migrants apprehended after illegal crossings are not being released into the country as part of the administration's border-release policy. In August 2024, by comparison, Border Patrol released more than 10,000 people along the southwest border, according to DHS.

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Why the 16-month milestone matters The administration is presenting the figure as evidence that its border strategy has fundamentally changed. DHS says the combination of apprehension, detention and removal has replaced the previous release approach.

At the same time, the number of people attempting to cross has fallen sharply. DHS reported 8,870 southwest-border apprehensions in August, while nationwide apprehensions stood at 10,939, according to figures cited in the latest border update.

The administration says detention and removal are now the standard consequences of illegal border crossings, although the exact process can vary depending on an individual's case.