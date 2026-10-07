DoorDash Dasher app down for thousands: Users say 'earnings not showing up' amid outage
The DoorDash Dasher app appeared to be experiencing an outage in several US states. Reports came from California, South Carolina, Colorado, Texas, and Kansas.
The DoorDash Dasher app appeared to be experiencing an outage in several parts of the United States. Many users reported that their earnings were not showing up in the app, raising concerns about missing payments.
Downdetector reports
According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, the outage appeared to begin around 2:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. By 3:15 p.m., Downdetector had received more than 5,000 error reports. Most users said they were unable to see their earnings. Reports came from California, South Carolina, Colorado, Texas, and Kansas.
One user wrote, "I am missing my last couple dashes on my completed dashes and earnings. It won’t let me start a new dash. Anyone else? San Antonio, Texas here."
Another added, "Yeah, I was on hold for over an hour and a half trying to get someone on the phone to figure out what was going on. Did a block and made over $100 and have not received it. It’s also not allowing me to dash now either to try and rack up more while theyre fixing it. Hopefully it comes back up soon. I’m doing this full time right now and I’m a bad spot. This is how I pay for a place to sleep each night currently. Haven't even eaten today because this is how I feed myself and can’t even do that."
A third user reported, "Support is saying they are having issues with the platform and are trying to resolve it as quickly as possible. Schedules not showing up, fast-dash getting triggered but not able to accept."
Another person expressed, "I been on hold for 2 hrs finish my dash thinking money in there pull up to the gas station no funds what’s going on I have to feed my kids n door dash pulling this."
So far, DoorDash has not publicly responded to the reported outage. A timeline for resolving the issue is currently unknown.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More