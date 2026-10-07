DoorDash Dasher app down for thousands: Users say 'earnings not showing up' amid outage

The DoorDash Dasher app appeared to be experiencing an outage in several parts of the United States. Many users reported that their earnings were not showing up in the app, raising concerns about missing payments. DoorDash Dasher app not working. (UnSplash)

Downdetector reports According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, the outage appeared to begin around 2:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. By 3:15 p.m., Downdetector had received more than 5,000 error reports. Most users said they were unable to see their earnings. Reports came from California, South Carolina, Colorado, Texas, and Kansas.

One user wrote, "I am missing my last couple dashes on my completed dashes and earnings. It won’t let me start a new dash. Anyone else? San Antonio, Texas here."

Another added, "Yeah, I was on hold for over an hour and a half trying to get someone on the phone to figure out what was going on. Did a block and made over $100 and have not received it. It’s also not allowing me to dash now either to try and rack up more while theyre fixing it. Hopefully it comes back up soon. I’m doing this full time right now and I’m a bad spot. This is how I pay for a place to sleep each night currently. Haven't even eaten today because this is how I feed myself and can’t even do that."

A third user reported, "Support is saying they are having issues with the platform and are trying to resolve it as quickly as possible. Schedules not showing up, fast-dash getting triggered but not able to accept."

Another person expressed, "I been on hold for 2 hrs finish my dash thinking money in there pull up to the gas station no funds what’s going on I have to feed my kids n door dash pulling this."

So far, DoorDash has not publicly responded to the reported outage. A timeline for resolving the issue is currently unknown.