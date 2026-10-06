Why did Freddie Jackson never get married? Singer's remark on not having kids resurfaces; ‘I have to fix…’

R&B singer Freddie Jackson's passing on October 5 was announced by his family Tuesday on his social media account. It sparked interest in the Rock Me Tonight singer's family and personal life - much of which was kept private despite his widely publicized celebrity life. Freddie Jackson, legendary R&B singer, passed away on Monday night. (mrfreddiejackson/ Instagram)

Freddie Jackson was never married, nor did he have kids. None of his relationships is publicly documented, and starting from his early days of fame to the peak of popularity, and then fading away from contemporary R&B culture, Jackson has never let the public in on his romantic life.

It has sparked curiosity among his fans and has prompted the media multiple times to ask him about it. And every time, Jackson was clear that it is none of the public's business.

When Freddie Jackson Addressed Never Having A Child Keeping the public away from his private life doesn't mean he never discussed it in his music and interviews. In fact, his 1994 single My Family deals explicitly with his family life and never having children. After the release of the song, he was asked about why he never had children by journalist Mark Berbiers in an interview published that year.

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"Most people think I only make songs for the ladies but on this album there's one, My Family that addresses guys' problems," he said. "The family is so separated and split today and guys are walking away from their responsibilities, if they have kids. I've been around a couple of fellas who for whatever reason can't really be with their family.

"That song is appropriate for guys who want to pick up the phone and say, 'Look I want to come by and see my baby. Let's talk this over'. The most important thing is the child. I am concerned with the family. I was born and raised in Harlem. I know what a broken home is about. I know what it's like to be brought up with mommy being mommy and daddy. It's a big responsibility to have a child and you have to dedicate a lot of time.

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"That's one of the reasons I probably don't have a child myself because you have to practice what you preach. Sometimes my life is very confusing and before I embark on that there are some things I have to fix with Freddie."

Four years later, on June 29, 1998, the Los Angeles Times published a profile of the singer titled, "Freddie Jackson Won't Sell His Soul For A Pop Hit." Jackson spoke about why he never wanted the public to know about his romantic life.

"I don’t want them to know what I do," he said. "When I’m with whoever I want to be with, that’s nobody else’s business. I’d rather keep my life private so the fans can keep their fantasies about me. I don’t want to spoil anything for them."

Freddie Jackson's family said in a statement released vial his social media that he passed away on Monday night. A cause of death was not announced.