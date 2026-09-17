Who was Noah Woods, what happened to him? All about parents as missing Suffolk child found dead
Noah Woods, a three-year-old went missing on Tuesday from Brantham, Suffolk, in England, and has now been found dead in a nearby pond.
Noah Woods, a three-year-old went missing on Tuesday from Brantham, Suffolk, in England. He has now been found dead in a nearby pond.
Woods was in a playground when he'd gotten separated from his relative. Police said that Woods' death was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. “Our thoughts are with Noah's family and all those who knew him,” a Suffolk Police personnel said as per reports.
While authorities are yet to formally identify Noah Woods, his family has been informed. When Woods initially went missing, the entire community had joined in to search for the child. Now, it appears that the missing child drowned and died.
Who was Noah Woods?
Noah was a three-year-old child who was last seen in Merriam Close, Brantham, near Manningtree. His body was found in Decoy Pond. Noah Woods was ‘mildly autistic’ and had ‘partial hearing loss’, his father shared. He added that Woods had been ‘perfectly capable’ of everyday tasks. Notably, authorities said that Woods would not respond if his name was called due to his hearing issues.
Earlier, Noah's father had asked search parties ‘not to enter’ the pond area, saying it had been ‘searched thoroughly since mid afternoon’.
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“Hi all, I am the father of Noah the boy who is currently missing, We really do appreciate all of the help in searching for our boy, could we ask for search parties to not enter the decoy pond area, this has been searched thoroughly since mid afternoon, Also the amount of bodies makes it hard to pick up the infra red signal we need (Noah’s) Thank you again for all your help, and I’m praying we find him,” Noah's father had written on a Facebook group amid the search for his son.
It was earlier believed that Woods had run down an alley near the playground towards a housing estate. Decoy Pond was cordoned off by police tape and searches then began on Wednesday. Noah’s father had also posted on social media asking volunteers to widen their search beyond the village where possible.
Who are Noah Woods' parents?
Noah's father is Rhys Woods, but information on his mother is not too readily available. As per Rhys' Facebook profile, he likes to take care of his car.
“Does anyone know the owner of “Car spa” in manningtree? I’ve really liked using the self use part of the car wash over summer, but now the nights are drawing in, the lights are not coming on at night, Can anyone point me in the right direction and has anyone else experienced this?,” Rhys had posted in September.
His cover photo is of Noah running in a park.
One Ruby Woods commented “so so cute,” on the photo, but it is unclear if she's Noah's mother.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More