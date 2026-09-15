Who is Isabel Gonzalez? Amber Alert out for missing Weatherford teen - 5 things to know amid Tiffany Griffith case
An AMBER Alert has been issued for Isabel Gonzalez on September 14, in Texas.
An AMBER Alert was issued for Isabel Gonzalez on September 14, in Texas. An AMBER alert is an emergency public warning system designed to notify the community about a recently abducted child who is in imminent danger of serious injury or death.
The notification from the Texas government read “ACTIVE STATEWIDE AMBER ALERT for Isabel Gonzalez from Weatherford, TX, on 09/14/2026.” A photo of Gonzalez was shared as well.
Anyone with information on Gonzalez's whereabouts have been asked to contact 911. Meanwhile, here's what you need to know about the missing teen.
Who is Isabel Gonzalez? 5 things to know
- Gonzalez, from Weatherford, Texas, has been described as a white child with brown hair and brown eyes.
- The 14-year-old female weighs 120 lbs and is 5 feet 4 inches tall, as per the AMBER Alert.
- Gonzalez was last seen at the 100 block of Woodrun Court in Weatherford at 9pm on Sunday, September 13.
- Gonzalez was seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black shorts.
- While those who have information on Gonzalez's whereabouts have been asked to call 911, anyone with information that might help find Gonzalez can also reach out to the Weatherford Police Department at 817-598-4412.
Isabel Gonzalez missing amid Tiffany Griffith case
Gonzalez's disappearance has worried the local community. “14-year-old Isabel Gonzalez missing from Weatherford, Texas. Open the case. Help bring her home,” one wrote.
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Another noted “Whoever got Isabel Gonzalez please take that child back home.” A local also said “Family and Friends please please share , she is an amazing young lady, I know her parents are hurting right now . Please share let’s get her home …”. Many ended up offering prayers for Gonzalez's safe return.
Yet another added “Two teenage girls abducted in Texas in less than 24hrs… Dear Lord Jesus, please keep your hedge of protection around these girls and deliver them back home safely to their families! You said to ask and we shall receive! In Jesus name cover Isabel Gonzalez and Tiffany Griffith!”.
An AMBER Alert is also out for Gilmer teen Tiffany Griffith or Tiffany Alexander. She was last seen on the 200 Block of Dean Street in Gilmer at 6:05pm on August 26. The 16-year-old was spotted wearing a black shirt, white pants, and black and white shoes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More