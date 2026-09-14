Nancy Guthrie update: Did Tommaso Cioni flee Arizona amid probe? Shocking claims emerge

One of the snippets shared by JLR had the lyrics, “Tell me why, you want to die.” JLR questioned the same and reiterated, “Tommaso is the last person with Nancy Guthrie before she vanished.”

Online attention shifted towards Tommaso Cioni after Riches shared posts about Cioni’s former music group, Early Black. The investigator posted snippets of the music made by the band and questioned some of the lyrics which he described as “dark.”

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her home in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson, Arizona on February 1, 2026.

Jonathan Lee Riches, who describes himself as an investigator on social media, claimed in posts on X that his sources told him Cioni had “left town” and was no longer in Arizona.

A self-described investigator on X, JLR Investigates, claimed that Tommaso Cioni , one of the last people who was reportedly with Nancy Guthrie before she disappeared, had left Arizona.

His live post titled TOMMASO'S HIDING! FLED SCENE!! rapidly drew in a large number of users, with some questioning Cioni's whereabouts and adding their own comments.

An X user wrote under the live broadcast, “This band makes some weird music! IMO”

Another user speculated about the night Nancy vanished and wrote, “I speculate that maybe Nancy was missing before the 31st.Tomasso may have dropped some one off at Nancy’s on the 31st. This person dressed up like Nancy , called an Uber. Walked with walker got in the uber and went to Tomassos house.”

Tommaso and Annie Guthrie, Nancy's daughter, live near Nancy's house. Reports have stated that Nancy was believed to have spent time with Annie and Cioni before returning home. The details of their final known interactions have drawn public attention because of their proximity to the timeline of the disappearance.

Tommaso then reportedly dropped her off at home.

While investigators have stated that no Guthrie family members are suspects in the case, since Annie and Tommaso were among the last people to see Nancy, a lot of public attention has focused on the couple.

However, officials have repeatedly cautioned against drawing conclusions without evidence.

Also read: Nancy Guthrie update: Why did NBC boost security at ‘Today’ show? New details emerge

What is officially known about Nancy Guthrie’s case? Nancy Guthrie was reported missing after she disappeared from her Tucson-area home. Investigators have been working to determine what happened and have appealed for information from the public.

The case gained national attention because of Savannah Guthrie’s public profile and her family’s efforts to find answers. Savannah Guthrie has also spoken publicly about her mother’s disappearance and the uncertainty surrounding the investigation.

Law enforcement agencies handling the case have not confirmed any breakthrough or have identified any suspect in the case since her disappearance.