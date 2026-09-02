Nancy Guthrie update: Annie, Tommaso Cioni living in her Tucson home? ‘Investigator's' video of ‘lights on’ sparks buzz

The clip showed lights visible in the darkness as the self-styled investigator claimed that they were coming from Nancy Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona. “Who in the heck is in Nancy's home?,” the person could be heard asking.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI discusses Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni as ‘investigator’ makes ‘inside job’ claim

Self-styled investigator Jonathan Lee Riches, or JLR, has been tracking the Nancy Guthrie case from Tucson for some time now, and has now returned to provide more updates. The mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing on February 1, and authorities believe she was taken the night before. It has been over six months and no suspect has been publicly named in the case.

'Lights on' in Nancy Guthrie's home? What to know In the video JLR could be seen driving by when he claimed to have spotted the lights on in Nancy Guthrie's home. He claimed that the lights were on in the ‘kitchen area’.

In the video, he went on to add that it could be due to a ‘timer’ and added that there were ‘lots of lights’ on in the kidnapped woman's residence.

Several people remarked that it could be Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni in Nancy Guthrie's home.

Annie and Tommaso in Nancy Guthrie's home? Notably, Annie Guthrie, Nancy's other daughter, and Tommaso Cioni, the octogenarian's son-in-law are back in town, as per friend Lauren Serpa. The duo had left amid intense online scrutiny directed at them in the aftermath of Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping.

It all began with former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield claiming that Tommaso could be considered as a suspect in the case. This was quickly quashed by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, who are lead in the kidnapping investigation. Sheriff Chris Nanos also clarified later that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects in the case.

However, interest in Annie and Tommaso persisted since it was reported that Nancy had dinner with the former the night before she was reported missing and Tommaso then reportedly dropped her home, making them among the last two people to see Nancy before the disappearance.

Annie and Tommaso also reportedly live close to Nancy Guthrie's place. All of this has raised fresh claims about them being at the kidnapped woman's residence, after JLR shared the video.

“Probably because Annie Nancy's daughter & her husband & children may be living there. I moved into my mother's home when she passed away,” one wrote. Another added “Someone was there last week as well. Makes sense, family has to be back from their time away.” Yet another said “im thinking Annie and tommaso there.” Some also suggested it could be Savannah or their brother Camron, but all these claims remain unverified.