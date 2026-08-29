Nancy Guthrie dead? Fact-checking viral X claim on 'federal sources' confirmation in kidnapping case

“TRAGIC UPDATE: Nancy Guthrie, 84, dead after brutal abduction in Tucson, ransom note said she was ‘Buried with nature’! Federal sources confirm the beloved grandmother was killed after being taken from her home. Sick ransom notes demanded millions in Bitcoin .”

It also points to a ransom note that reportedly said she was “buried with nature.” However, the FBI determined that the ransom notes about Nancy Guthrie, including the one claiming her death were fake, as per Reuters.

The latest claim about Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance is raising fresh questions, but the wording of a viral X post goes beyond what authorities have confirmed. The post says federal sources have confirmed that the 84-year-old was killed after she was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona-area home.

The post presents the ransom note as evidence that Nancy Guthrie died, but that is not the same as an official confirmation. According to reports, one purported ransom note claimed that Guthrie had died after she was taken and was “buried with nature.”

Another ransom note reportedly demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin. Authorities later released the notes in an effort to help identify whoever sent them. Later the FBI found all three notes to be fake, as per Reuters.

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What happened to Nancy Guthrie after she disappeared? Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson on January 31. Investigators have treated the case as a suspected abduction. The FBI said an armed person was seen near her home and that the person appeared to interfere with a camera at the property.

The FBI has continued asking the public for information that could help locate Guthrie or identify those responsible. The agency has also offered a reward for information leading to her recovery or the arrest and conviction of those involved.

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Did federal sources confirm Nancy Guthrie’s death? No, federal sources did not confirm that she is dead. There has been no official confirmation from the FBI or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department that Nancy Guthrie is dead. Her remains have also not been publicly confirmed as recovered.

The video attached to the X post does not change that. It is a compilation of older Fox News footage about the case, including coverage of the ransom notes, Savannah Guthrie’s public appeals and previously released FBI footage.

So, the viral post’s statement that “Federal sources confirm” Nancy Guthrie was killed is false. The death claim came from a purported ransom note, while authorities continue to investigate her disappearance and have not confirmed her current whereabouts.