Carrot Top: First update out on comedian as he remains hospitalised after suicide attempt
Entertainer Carrot Top was admitted to a Las Vegas hospital on September 18, suspending his Luxor performances.
Carrot Top, the prominent 1990s entertainer, was admitted to a medical facility in Las Vegas on Friday, September 18, as per multiple sources.
The performer, known professionally as Carrot Top and bearing the legal name Scott Thompson, was transported to a nearby hospital for emergency care, according to TMZ.
Thompson maintains an extended performance engagement at the Luxor venue. However, this engagement was suspended as a result of the hospitalization.
Also Read: Carrot Top net worth and family as Las Vegas show canceled amid reports of suicide attempt
Deep Dive
Also Read: Carrot Top net worth and family as Las Vegas show canceled amid reports of suicide attempt
Carrot Top's representative gives update
Thompson's spokesperson, Jami Schlicher, issued a statement regarding the incident. "Mr. Thompson is recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs," Schlicher stated to TMZ. "His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers and respectfully ask for privacy."
MGM Resorts International also wished for Thompson's recovery.
"Scott is a beloved member of the Luxor and MGM Resorts family, and we are relieved to hear that he is recovering. We are thinking of him and wish him strength as he receives the care and support he needs," they said.
Fans express support
Meanwhile, several fans commented on Carrot Top's latest Instagram post dated September 17, showering supportive messages.
“We love you brotha’. You’re an absolute legend. We’re all in this together. Prayers your way," one follower said.
“Hey kiddo! You got a shot at living! See you on the outside! Get well for as long as it takes!" another stated.
“I don’t know what you’re going through, but I want you know you’re an original man! You’ve made me laugh many times and people still want to see you perform," a third user reacted.
“You have brought so much joy to this world. I hope you feel the love being sent your way," a fourth person wrote.
Carrot Top has gained recognition for his distinctive bright red hair and unconventional stand-up comedy performances that incorporate elaborate and imaginative props. Beyond his extended tenure as a headlining performer at the Luxor in Las Vegas spanning over two decades, he maintains the distinction of being the longest-serving headlining comedian on the Las Vegas Strip.
If you or anyone within your acquaintance experience suicidal ideation, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by telephone or text at 988. In the event that you or someone close to you faces immediate peril, contact emergency services by dialing 911.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More