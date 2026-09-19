Carrot Top: First update out on comedian as he remains hospitalised after suicide attempt

Thompson maintains an extended performance engagement at the Luxor venue. However, this engagement was suspended as a result of the hospitalization.

The performer, known professionally as Carrot Top and bearing the legal name Scott Thompson, was transported to a nearby hospital for emergency care, according to TMZ.

Carrot Top, the prominent 1990s entertainer, was admitted to a medical facility in Las Vegas on Friday, September 18, as per multiple sources.

How has Carrot Top's family and MGM Resorts responded to his situation?

How has Carrot Top's family and MGM Resorts responded to his situation?

What is the latest update on Carrot Top after his suicide attempt?

What is the latest update on Carrot Top after his suicide attempt?

Also Read: Carrot Top net worth and family as Las Vegas show canceled amid reports of suicide attempt

Carrot Top's representative gives update Thompson's spokesperson, Jami Schlicher, issued a statement regarding the incident. "Mr. Thompson is recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs," Schlicher stated to TMZ. "His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers and respectfully ask for privacy."

MGM Resorts International also wished for Thompson's recovery.

"Scott is a beloved member of the Luxor and MGM Resorts family, and we are relieved to hear that he is recovering. We are thinking of him and wish him strength as he receives the care and support he needs," they said.

Fans express support Meanwhile, several fans commented on Carrot Top's latest Instagram post dated September 17, showering supportive messages.

“We love you brotha’. You’re an absolute legend. We’re all in this together. Prayers your way," one follower said.

“Hey kiddo! You got a shot at living! See you on the outside! Get well for as long as it takes!" another stated.

“I don’t know what you’re going through, but I want you know you’re an original man! You’ve made me laugh many times and people still want to see you perform," a third user reacted.

“You have brought so much joy to this world. I hope you feel the love being sent your way," a fourth person wrote.

Carrot Top has gained recognition for his distinctive bright red hair and unconventional stand-up comedy performances that incorporate elaborate and imaginative props. Beyond his extended tenure as a headlining performer at the Luxor in Las Vegas spanning over two decades, he maintains the distinction of being the longest-serving headlining comedian on the Las Vegas Strip.

If you or anyone within your acquaintance experience suicidal ideation, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by telephone or text at 988. In the event that you or someone close to you faces immediate peril, contact emergency services by dialing 911.