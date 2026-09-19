Quote of the day by Carrot Top: 'I don't want to be known just as Carrot Top. I don't always want to be this crazy…'

“I don’t want to be known just as ‘Carrot Top.’ I don’t always want to be this crazy, goofy guy,” comedian Scott Thompson, better known by his stage name Carrot Top, once said.

The bright orange hair, oversized props and chaotic energy made him one of the most recognisable faces in comedy. But behind the stage persona, Scott Christopher Thompson has often spoken about wanting audiences to see the person beyond the character.

For decades, the world has known him by two words — Carrot Top .

What does Carrot Top mean when he says he doesn't want to be known just as 'Carrot Top'?

What does Carrot Top mean when he says he doesn't want to be known just as 'Carrot Top'?

Although being extravagant on stage was the foundation of Carrot Top's career, he has frequently discussed the difficulties of maintaining a public persona that served as both his greatest achievement and the target of ongoing criticism.

This quote is noted as reports that the comedian was hospitalized following an alleged suicide attempt have raised concerns amongst his fans

Also read: Who is Carrot Top's girlfriend Amanda Hogan? Reported suicide attempt puts comedian's relationships in focus

What does the quote mean? Beyond the orange hair and the props Carrot Top’s public image has often overshadowed his personal journey. The comedian has repeatedly expressed that his stage persona is only one part of who he is.

The pressure of maintaining a famous identity, especially one built around constant energy and humor, is something many performers have discussed.

Chicago Tribune once reported on one of his sets and said that Carrot Top is frequently made fun of for using made-up material to make jokes in a world where some comics seem to favor the straightforward, easy chuckle.

In that particular set, Carrot Top got naked for the set where they got “a balloon and put it over our crotch.”

For Carrot Top, the challenge has been separating Scott Thompson from the exaggerated personality audiences see under the spotlight.

About the set, Carrot Top said, “That’s not really what I’m all about. It bothers me a lot, because people always associate me that way.” He added, “When you see my live show for more than five or 10 minutes on TV, when you see the entire act, it’s totally a combination of props and stand-up.”

Also read: Carrot Top net worth and family as Las Vegas show canceled amid reports of suicide attempt

An actor after a comedian Carrot Top’s journey has included both major successes and difficult moments.

His early breakthrough came after years of performing in comedy clubs, eventually leading to television appearances, film opportunities and his long-running Las Vegas shows.

Thompson has acted in a number of TV series and films throughout the years. About his role in the 2016 movie, “Sharknado: The 4th Awakens,” he said that when he got the call to act, his response was, “Of course, everybody’s been in ‘Sharknado’ and been eaten by a shark.”

He also faced setbacks, including criticism of his 1997 film Chairman of the Board, which failed at the box office. However, he continued performing and maintained a loyal fan base.

In a 2020 interview, he said, “I always try to keep the show as current as I can, whether it be the coronavirus or who won the Super Bowl or Trump and election stuff. It all kind of makes its way into the show as it happens, in a sense.”

He added, “I talk about politics for about 20 seconds. I just do a reference to Trump or Biden or Bernie Sanders. It’s more just showing the audience that I’m on top of things.”