NPR journalist Rose Friedman cause of death update: All on cancer battle, partner Andrew Anastasi as tributes pour in

NPR journalist Rose Friedman died at the age of 38, the publication announced. Friedman was an editor and reporter for about 15 years and helped shape NPR's arts and cultural coverage. NPR journalist Rose Friedman died at the age of 38 and tributes poured in for her. (X/@RosieFriedman)

"Rose Friedman was an editor to the end. She said she wanted the second line of her obituary to acknowledge her role as a shop steward for SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents NPR's editorial workers. She wanted the line to say that her "proudest achievement" was helping convince NPR to increase its paid parental leave," the NPR article on Friedman read.

Rose Friedman cause of death: All on cancer battle Friedman died at home of cancer in New York City, on September 17. While the exact date of her diagnosis is not known, Friedman did have surgery in 2025. It is unknown if this was related to her cancer diagnosis.

Friend and colleague Natalie Winston remembered how she'd gone to visit Friedman to cook for her and clean the apartment. However, the late NPR journalist was bent on exploration. “And she's like, 'We're going to Chinatown to get dumplings, eat them on a park bench, take the ferry to Ikea in Brooklyn.' She just wanted to explore everything,” Winston recalled.

Rose Friedman: Partner Andrew Anastasi and family Friedman and her partner Andrew Anastasi were avid travelers. They were also daring foodies. Theo Balcomb, a former supervising editor for NPR's All Things Considered, recalled how Friedman and Anastasi had one time ordered an entire pig's head at a beer garden in Washington DC. Another time, she had insisted on ordering a ‘spleen sandwich’ at a Palermo market when the two were in Italy.

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Friedman is survived by her two children and her partner. She is also survived by parents Carolyn and Jerry Friedman, her sisters Sophie and Nina.

Who was Rose Friedman? When Friedman was in her early 20s, she landed a role of editorial assistant at NPR Books. In 2020, Friedman was NPR's lead reporter for the Harvey Weinstein trial.

She grew up in grew up in Newton, Massachusetts and studied labor history at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota. Friedman's research during this time won her the Barbara Wertheimer Prize in Labor History from the New York Labor History Association.