Brendan Farrington cause of death update: What happened to the Florida AP reporter? Tributes pour in

His family said he passed away surrounded by loved ones, including his son Cullen and brothers Bill and Tom. The statement further stated that the family was grateful that their loved ones were with him during his illness and that his final days were filled with laughter and stories.

Fineout shared the statement and wrote, “Brendan Farrington, a friend and colleague who covered Florida politics and the quirks and people of this state, has died.”

“After a brief and sudden illness, and surrounded by his family, my beloved Brendan passed away,” Amy Farrington wrote in a statement shared online by a fellow reporter, Gary Fineout.

Veteran Florida politics reporter Brendan Farrington has died after a “brief and sudden illness,” according to a statement from his wife, Amy Farrington. The cause of his death has not been publicly disclosed.

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Brendan Farrington’s journalism career and Florida politics coverage Farrington built a long career covering Florida government, elections and political developments for various news outlets. He was based in Tallahassee and became a familiar figure in the Florida Capitol press corps.

During his stint with Associated Press, his reporting covered major political events like the Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration and the state elections.

His work appeared widely through AP’s network as well as in media outlets like The New York Times, NPR, NBC News, The Independent, and The Washington Post. His work was also republished by news organisations across the country.

Farrington was also known for covering difficult and sensitive political stories. In 2021, he reported on controversy involving Florida Governor DeSantis. According to his report, one of his multimillion-dollar donors invested in a company that produced the COVID-19 treatment drug Regeneron.

The Florida governor’s office spokesperson criticized his reporting and encouraged online attacks against him. “For your sake, I hope government doesn’t threaten your safety. I’ll be fine, I hope. Freedom. Just please don’t kill me,” Farrington had tweeted at the time.

The Associated Press later defended Farrington and raised concerns about threats directed at the journalist.

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“A good man and a good reporter” In her statement, Amy Farrington said her husband believed in “the decency that lives inside every one of us.” She described him as someone who loved meeting people and forming friendships wherever he went.

His colleagues also remembered him for his political reporting and the kindness with which he treated people around him. Edie Ousley, a fellow journalist, wrote on X, “I will miss you Brendan. Your talents, your friendship, your way of understanding politics and your ability to report it. Magical! RIP my friend, heaven gained an angel today.”

Weather journalist KM Miller said she had only interacted with Farrington during a few legislative sessions but remembered him as a supportive presence in the press box. “I didn’t know Brendan well. Covered a few sessions with him. But know he was a great reporter and kind person,” Miller wrote.

“A good man and a good reporter,” US Rep. Byron Donalds wrote while offering prayers for Farrington’s family.