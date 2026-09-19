Haifa, Israeli President Isaac Herzog lauded the Ahmadiyya Muslims as an embodiment of "shared life, tolerance and respect" at the community's annual convention in Haifa, attended by prominent religious leaders of different faiths, academics and public figures. President Herzog lauds Israeli Ahmadiyya Muslims as embodiment of 'shared life, tolerance'

The community's 29th annual conference or 'Jalsa Salana', held this week in Haifa, examined the historic Constitution of Medina and the principles it may offer for reflecting on shared citizenship, relations between diverse communities, mutual responsibility and the role of religion in building peace.

Herzog attended the conference on Thursday with the Mayor of Haifa, Yona Yahav, religious leaders, academics, Members of Knesset , former Mayors of Haifa, prominent cultural and social figures, diplomats including the Indian Ambassador JP Singh and several other international guests also participating in this prestigious forum.

"If only more people around the world could witness this gathering and come to know this face of Israeli society as well", the Israeli President wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday.

He thanked the leader of the community, Amir Muhammad Sharif Odeh, for the warm welcome.

Speaking at the conference, the Israeli leader highlighted the importance of interfaith encounters, commending the values of peace and tolerance promoted by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and its contribution to Jewish-Muslim dialogue.

Referring to Jewish-Muslim dialogue across the Middle East, Herzog said that the "Ahmadiyya Community advocates a respectful and courageous dialogue that acknowledges differences while bringing people closer together".

Eiqan Ahmad Shams, of Indian origin, whose father Shamsuddin moved to Israel from India more than two decades ago and is the Imam of the community, delivered a lecture titled, "The Constitution of Medina as a Model for Shared Citizenship – A Historical and Contemporary Perspective," exploring the historical background of the document and principles that may be drawn from it when considering relations between diverse communities today.

Speaking to PTI, Shams spoke of the faith's Indian roots originating in Punjab and its presence in Israel for almost a century now.

The community is small, with just a few thousand people, but enjoys complete acceptance in Haifa's multicultural environment, he said.

Shams was also born in India and his family moved to Israel when he was just one year old.

The Indian Ambassador, in his address at the conference, said that "India holds a special place in the heart of the Ahmadiyya community".

Singh also referred to the Ahmadiyya motto, "Love for All, Hatred for None," as a principle worthy of forming part of our collective worldview.

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