Michael P Desronvil GiveSendGo: Lone juror in Lindsay Clancy case gets massive support; MTG praises ‘man who stood firm’

The lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial, identified as Michael P. Desronvil, has become the beneficiary of a verified GiveSendGo fundraiser on Friday. The juror's newly hired attorney, Edward Andrew Paltzik, had initially warned the public that fundraising pages claiming to support the juror were unauthorised and should be treated as scams. Defendant Lindsay Clancy watches jurors enter the courtroom, as the jury resumes deliberations. (via REUTERS)

The platform's co-founder confirmed that he had spoken directly with the juror and his attorney, Paltzik, about the same and ultimately added him to the campaign.

At the time of writing, the campaign has already raised close to $328K of the goal amount of $350K.

The latest development follows the mistrial in the Lindsay Clancy case after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict. Eleven jurors reportedly voted to find Clancy not criminally responsible by reason of insanity. But Desronvil dissented.

Also read: Michael Desronvil, Lindsay Clancy trial holdout juror explains guilty verdict push; hires Nolan Wells case-linked lawyer

GiveSendGo verifies juror as campaign recipient GiveSendGo co-founder Jacob Wells announced on X that he had completed a phone call with Desronvil and separately spoken with attorney Edward Andrew Paltzik.

“I have just finished a phone call with the lone juror... The Lone Juror is being added to the campaign as the recipient. His identity has been verified,” Wells wrote.

He added that the campaign would now directly benefit the juror.

The fundraiser also received support from lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, who shared the campaign link on X and encouraged people to support Desronvil.

“Incredible news! Here is the link to support the lone juror, a black man, who stood firm in the Lindsey Clancy case,” Greene wrote in reply to Jacob Wells' X post.