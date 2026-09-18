Patrick Clancy, Rachel Danis make shocking revelation about kids after Lindsay Clancy mistrial - watch video

Patrick Clancy and his wife, Dr. Rachel Danis, are speaking publicly together for the first time since the highly publicized Lindsay Clancy case. In a preview released by CBS ahead of Sunday's 60 Minutes broadcast, Patrick made a shocking revelation about his deceased children. Patrick Clancy and Dr. Rachel Danis will give their first joint interview on 60 Minutes after the Lindsay Clancy mistrial as they open up about their grief (Facebook/Rachel Blair Danis and (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool,File))

The interview comes just weeks after Lindsay Clancy's murder trial ended in a mistrial.

Prosecutors have not yet announced whether they will retry the former Massachusetts nurse, who was accused of killing the couple's three children in January 2023.

Also read: Lindsay Clancy trial update: Holdout juror believed ‘she was guilty’ from the start

What Patrick Clancy said about his kids Ross Douthat, who interviewed Patrick Clancy and Danis for CBS's 60 Minutes, is seen asking Patrick about his three children, five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson and eight-month-old Callan.

Patrick told Douthat, “I talk to them.” When Douthat asked what he tells the children, Patrick said, “Help me. All the time.”

When asked whether he believes they answer, Patrick said, “I like to believe they do. It's a way I stay connected to them.”