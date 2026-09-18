Patrick Clancy, Rachel Danis make shocking revelation about kids after Lindsay Clancy mistrial - watch video
Patrick Clancy and Dr. Rachel Danis will give their first joint interview on 60 Minutes after the Lindsay Clancy mistrial as they open up about their grief.
Patrick Clancy and his wife, Dr. Rachel Danis, are speaking publicly together for the first time since the highly publicized Lindsay Clancy case. In a preview released by CBS ahead of Sunday's 60 Minutes broadcast, Patrick made a shocking revelation about his deceased children.
The interview comes just weeks after Lindsay Clancy's murder trial ended in a mistrial.
Prosecutors have not yet announced whether they will retry the former Massachusetts nurse, who was accused of killing the couple's three children in January 2023.
Also read: Lindsay Clancy trial update: Holdout juror believed ‘she was guilty’ from the start
What Patrick Clancy said about his kids
Ross Douthat, who interviewed Patrick Clancy and Danis for CBS's 60 Minutes, is seen asking Patrick about his three children, five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson and eight-month-old Callan.
Patrick told Douthat, “I talk to them.” When Douthat asked what he tells the children, Patrick said, “Help me. All the time.”
When asked whether he believes they answer, Patrick said, “I like to believe they do. It's a way I stay connected to them.”
Patrick condemns conspiracy theories after trial
Patrick's relationship with Danis drew widespread attention on social media after the trial started and has revolved around the deaths of his children. CBS's interview marks the first time Danis has spoken publicly since her private life became the subject of intense online scrutiny during the trial.
Patrick also addressed online conspiracy theories that alleged he played a role in the deaths of his children.
According to Nate Eaton, he described those claims as "deeply harmful to the legacy of his children" and said they distract from broader conversations about perinatal mental health.
Also read: Lindsay Clancy update: New legal twist as Karen Read’s attorney joins ‘double jeopardy’ challenge over retrial
Lindsay Clancy's postpartum mental health issues
Lindsay Clancy was charged with murdering Cora, Dawson and Callan in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in January 2023. Her defence argued she was suffering from postpartum psychosis.
Lindsay began to exhibit signs of mental decline in the months preceding the killings in late 2022. Patrick testified that his ex-wife was struggling and was expressing symptoms of severe anxiety and sadness. He stated that Lindsay told him two months before the killings that she was suicidal and had considered harming the children.
According to a chaplain who met with her after the deaths, Lindsay apparently heard a man'svoice telling her that if she didn't act, neither she nor her children would be safe.
She admitted to the charges of murdering her three children by strangulation and then attempting to kill herself by jumping off her second-story balcony.
The fall has left Lindsay paralyzed from the waist down.
Earlier this month, a Massachusetts jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict. The judge hence declared the case a mistrial.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More