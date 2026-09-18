Eric Zahnd cause of death: Investigation at Platte County courthouse as prosecutor dies; details
Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd, 53, died inside the Missouri courthouse Thursday. His cause of death remains unclear as police investigate.
Eric Zahnd, the longtime prosecuting attorney of Platte County, Missouri, died Thursday at the age of 53. His death took place inside the Platte County courthouse, Sheriff Erik Holland confirmed. The circumstances of the death are unclear, but an investigation is underway.
The courthouse was closed at 2:15pm CDT as the sheriff's deputies conducted an investigation. It is unclear if the courthouse has since opened. As of this writing, a cause of death of the 53-year-old has not been revealed.
Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway mourned Eric Zahnd as a "true patriot" and called him someone who "cared deeply about his community."
"I have known Eric for many years and have always held him in the highest regard. Eric was a true patriot, a person of remarkable character and integrity, and a public servant who cared deeply about his community," Hanaway wrote.
Eric Zahnd has been serving as the Prosecuting Attorney for Platte County since 2002 - the longest in the county's history. He was slated to retire in April after announcing earlier that he will not be seeking reelection.
The sudden death also sparked a condolence from the highest office in Missouri, Governor Mike Kehoe.
“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd. This is a tremendous loss for Platte County and the entire state,” a statement from the Governor read. “Eric will be remembered for his strong leadership and dedication to public safety and the rule of law, having established best practices used by prosecutors across the state.
"Claudia and I extend our heartfelt condolences to Eric’s family, loved ones, and colleagues during this difficult time.”
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More