Is ADT down? Thousands report ‘cellular failure’ and 'reporter failure' with panel amid outage
ADT users are reporting control panel issues, with over 1,500 outage reports citing persistent “cellular failure” and “reporter failure” on Down Detector.
Thousands of users of ADT, the fire security and alarm monitoring service, are reporting issues with their panel Thursday afternoon. Issues of ‘cellular failure’ and ‘reporter failure’ have been reported by over 1200 users on Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports.
The reports on Down Detector show that the outage started around 4:55pm EDT and peaked at around 5:10am EDT. By 5:30pm EDT. However, the number of reports had fallen to around 500 by 6pm EDT. At the peak of the outage, more than 1200 users reported cellular failure and reporter failure.
The platform showed that 52% of the reports were about the app of ADT, 38% with the server connection and 8% with logging in.
As of this writing, the company has not responded to the reports of outage, albeit it was brief and lasted only around 45 minutes.
Cellular failure means the alarm panel is having trouble connecting to ADT’s monitoring center through its cellular network. Reporter failure means the system is having trouble reporting alarm or status signals to ADT’s monitoring center.
ADT Users Complain Of Issues
ADT users also took to social media to report their problems by tagging the official handle of the company. Several posts were made, mainly reporting the outage and seeking out solutions.
“Any ADT customer getting Reporter Failure today? My panel is beeping in my store with Reporter Failure,” wrote one user.
“ADT another day, another outage! It’s been every month since I’ve gotten service! This is my home security and the safety of my family. Do better!” complained another.
“ADT cellular failure in Florida,” reported another.
According to its website, ADT serves over 6 million home and domestic business owners in the United States.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More