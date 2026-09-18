Michael Desronvil, Lindsay Clancy trial holdout juror explains guilty verdict push; hires Nolan Wells case-linked lawyer

The lone holdout juror whose vote led to a mistrial in the high-profile Lindsay Clancy trial has hired attorney Edward Andrew Paltzik, the lawyer who represented late teen Nolan Wells' friends. The juror was doxxed amid backlash online following the mistrial. The lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial has retained attorney Edward Andrew Paltzik after facing public backlash. (Greg Derr/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)

Paltzik announced on X that he now represents the juror. He described his client as a “courageous and heroic” American and a “Champion of Justice.” He said the juror is staying at an undisclosed secure location in rural Northern New England after receiving threats and intense public backlash.

The attorney announced on X that any GoFundMe or GiveSendGo pages claiming to raise money for the juror are unauthorized and should be treated as scams.

Also read: Lindsay Clancy update: New legal twist as Karen Read’s attorney joins ‘double jeopardy’ challenge over retrial

“I didn't have any doubts” NewsNation's Brian Entin shared a statement from the juror, identified as Michael P. Desronvil, in which he defended his position during jury deliberations.

"I didn't have any doubts," Desronvil said in the statement shared by Entin. “As I tried to explain different possible theories during deliberation, I kept getting cut off as if I had doubts based on the evidence present.”

He added that the prosecution's evidence convinced him Lindsay Clancy acted knowingly. “Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses, and what the prosecution presents, I thought it was enough proof that she knew exactly what she was doing and planned,” the statement said.

However, following the mistrial, multiple jurors said the holdout juror refused to meaningfully engage in deliberations and did not properly apply the legal standard of reasonable doubt.