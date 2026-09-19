31 killed, mosque reduced to rubble: Inside Pakistan’s deadly Kohat attack

At least 31 people, including 16 police personnel, were killed after a suicide attacker rammed an explosives-laden car into a police facility in northwest Pakistan on Friday while officers and their families were praying at a mosque inside the compound. Army soldiers examine the site following a powerful bomb exploded at a mosque in Kohat, in northwestern Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. (AP/PTI)(AP09_18_2026_000389A) (AP) Images from the site show piles of rubble, blown-out walls, armed soldiers and ambulances lined up outside the damaged police complex. The attack took place on Friday afternoon at the Old Police Lines complex in Kohat, a town of around 220,000 people in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. A senior police official told AFP on Saturday that more than 100 people had also been injured.

The Old Police Lines complex serves as a district-level police headquarters and houses key offices of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Branch and several other police units. According to the police official, the attackers stormed the complex before the explosion and gunfight. Several militants remained holed up in the Special Branch section of the compound.

“Several militants are still holed up in the Special Branch section of the Kohat Police Complex,” the official told AFP on condition of anonymity. “An exchange of fire with them has been ongoing since late last night. Their exact number remains unclear,” the official added.

In this photo taken with a smartphone, police officers secure a road leading to the site of a powerful bomb at a mosque in Kohat, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/B.S. Gillani) (AP Photo/B.S. Gillani)

What the visuals show Images from the site showed military personnel standing near piles of bricks and rubble and walls damaged in the attack. Soldiers carrying assault rifles were seen guarding the complex. Several ambulances were also seen lined up on a street near the police compound.

Ambulances and residents gather on a street leading to a police facility following a suicide attack in Kohat, Pakistan, September 18, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer (REUTERS)

The Kohat district health officer said late on Friday that more than 100 people had been injured, with the vast majority being police personnel. Several of those injured were in critical condition.

Onlookers gather at the site of an explosion inside the police headquarters at Kohat in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on September 18, 2026 (AFP)

An Army soldier and local residents look at a damaged portion of a mosque after a bomb exploded in Kohat, in northwestern Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad) (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

Militant group claims responsibility Local militant group Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan, a faction linked to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Smoke rises following a suicide attack at a police facility in Kohat, Pakistan, September 18, 2026. (via REUTERS)

The attack comes amid a rise in militant violence in Pakistan’s KP and Balochistan provinces. Pakistan has blamed the increase in attacks in the two provinces on militancy emanating from Afghanistan. The Taliban government in Kabul has denied Afghan involvement.

Pakistani security personnel keep watch after an explosion at the police headquarters in Kohat. (AFP)