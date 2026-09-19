Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Lights on’ at kidnapped woman's home sparks massive concern - ‘someone is playing games’

A YouTuber tracking the Nancy Guthrie case claimed that the lights were on at the kidnapped woman's residence, sparking concerns. This comes amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie. An aerial view of the home of Nancy Guthrie, amid the ongoing search for the kidnapped woman. (AP Photo)

The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. Over seven months have elapsed and they are yet to publicly name a suspect.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ flags Annie Guthrie's ‘violent poetry’, sparks reactions online - ‘Very creepy’

In the meantime, Guthrie's neighborhood has seen a lot of activity with the case drawing national attention. Naturally, her house has come under focus as well, with past instances of the light being on leading to speculations.

Now, another content creator has shared a video from last night claiming lights were on at the Guthrie residence.