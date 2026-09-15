Nancy Guthrie update: Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni accused of elderly abuse? Ex-FBI shares inside details
An ex-FBI agent spoke about previous speculations of Nancy Guthrie's daughter, Annie, and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni, possibly facing elderly abuse allegations.
A former FBI agent has shed light on claims about Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni facing elderly abuse allegations. The married couple has been in focus since Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.
The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. It has been over seven months and no suspect has been publicly named in the case. However, Nancy's other daughter, Annie and her husband, Tommaso, have been subjected to public scrutiny.
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This came after former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield claimed that Tommaso might be a suspect in the case. While the Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is in charge of the investigation, stated that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects, interest has continued in the two. This is because Nancy reportedly had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing and Tommaso then reportedly dropped her home, making the two among the last people to have seen Nancy before she disappeared.
In the early days of the investigation, a card from social services was also placed at the Guthrie home, which sparked speculations about elderly abuse with fingers being pointed at Annie and Tommaso. Now, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has shared inside information on that matter.
Did Annie and Tommaso face elderly abuse allegations?
The former FBI agent said that the card had become an ‘area of controversy’ and ‘pointing the finger’ at Annie and Tommaso. Social media speculations were made that the card from ‘social services’ was put on the door because there was an 'elder abuse-type case' against Annie and Tommaso, as per former FBI agent Coffindaffer.
Sharing her thoughts on X, Coffindaffer added that the card from social services had actually been placed there so that the company could be present at the close of the case, in case their services were needed. The former FBI agent noted that they did the same for other cases involving the elderly as well.
The law enforcement expert made it clear that the card in no way indicated any elderly abuse allegations towards the Guthrie family members despite speculations about Annie and Tommaso.
Coffindaffer added that the card was placed at Guthrie's door for when she returned.
Ex-FBI shares inside information on Nancy Guthrie case
The former FBI agent said that she got information from a person at the office from which the card was sent to Nancy Guthrie's home. The person reportedly told the law enforcement expert that ‘there was never any sort of case opened’ against Annie or Tommaso for elder abuse in ‘any way, shape, or form’.
HT.com could not independently verify the claims made by the ex-FBI agent.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More