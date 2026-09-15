Nancy Guthrie update: Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni accused of elderly abuse? Ex-FBI shares inside details

A former FBI agent has shed light on claims about Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni facing elderly abuse allegations. The married couple has been in focus since Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni are not suspects in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping, Sheriff Chris Nanos clarified a long time back. (X/@CriminalNetworX)

The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. It has been over seven months and no suspect has been publicly named in the case. However, Nancy's other daughter, Annie and her husband, Tommaso, have been subjected to public scrutiny.

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This came after former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield claimed that Tommaso might be a suspect in the case. While the Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is in charge of the investigation, stated that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects, interest has continued in the two. This is because Nancy reportedly had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing and Tommaso then reportedly dropped her home, making the two among the last people to have seen Nancy before she disappeared.

In the early days of the investigation, a card from social services was also placed at the Guthrie home, which sparked speculations about elderly abuse with fingers being pointed at Annie and Tommaso. Now, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has shared inside information on that matter.