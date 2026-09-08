Nancy Guthrie update: Kidnapped woman's tablet sold? Viral claim sparks hope for break in case after seven months

Now, seven months on, a YouTuber going by A.J.DoubleU News allegedly spoke to a woman who claimed to have bought a tablet belonging to Nancy Guthrie. Here's what was said.

The claims were made in a viral video shared by a YouTuber tracking the Nancy Guthrie case. It came seven months after the mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing. An initial missing persons report was filed on February 1 and authorities believe Nancy was taken from her Catalina Foothills home, near Tucson, Arizona , the night before.

Nancy Guthrie's tablet purchased? Claim viral The woman claimed she had bought the tablet for $10 from a ‘smelly man’ in the Speedway Boulevard at the Alvernon Way area.

However, once she connected to WiFi, police reportedly swarmed the woman asking her where she got the device. “She says they or someone told her it came from Nancy Guthrie’s property…The woman states LE took the tablet, her backpack, and all of the personal belongings she had on her, including her wallet,” the post adds.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni's home facing utility problems? ‘Investigator’ flags ‘red tag’

In the video, the woman can be heard describing her purchase of the tablet.

While there has been no official confirmation of a tablet being found, many have commented on how this might be a ‘break’ in the case. “So the police swarmed her so they had to be monitoring it somehow and the minute she logged on they found her. Interesting. Maybe this is a break,” one wrote. Another asked “Didn't a YT talk about a smelly truck it struck him that the smell was so bad night of the signs,” seeking to link the man's presence in Nancy's neighborhood the night she was taken.

However, no suspects have been publicly named in the Nancy Guthrie case, and even if the tablet did belong to the kidnapped woman, there's nothing to confirm that the person who allegedly sold the tablet even took it from her directly in the first place. The individual could have been given the tablet by someone else, but these remain speculations for now until law enforcement provides a concrete update in the matter.

Speaking of, the Pima County Sheriff's Department reportedly clarified the situation about devices belonging to Nancy Guthrie.

What PCSD said about Nancy Guthrie's device sale? A true crime page also shared the response the Pima County Sheriff's Department gave them when asked about the ‘iPad’ in Nancy Guthrie's case.

Authorities allegedly said there was no mention of a stolen iPad during the investigation.