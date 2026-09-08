Nancy Guthrie update: Kidnapped woman's tablet sold? Viral claim sparks hope for break in case after seven months
Netizens hoped there might be a break in the Nancy Guthrie case when a woman claimed she'd bought a tablet belonging to the kidnapped octogenarian.
Netizens hoped for a break in the Nancy Guthrie case when a woman claimed she'd bought a tablet belonging to the kidnapped octogenarian.
The claims were made in a viral video shared by a YouTuber tracking the Nancy Guthrie case. It came seven months after the mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing. An initial missing persons report was filed on February 1 and authorities believe Nancy was taken from her Catalina Foothills home, near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.
Now, seven months on, a YouTuber going by A.J.DoubleU News allegedly spoke to a woman who claimed to have bought a tablet belonging to Nancy Guthrie. Here's what was said.
Nancy Guthrie's tablet purchased? Claim viral
The woman claimed she had bought the tablet for $10 from a ‘smelly man’ in the Speedway Boulevard at the Alvernon Way area.
However, once she connected to WiFi, police reportedly swarmed the woman asking her where she got the device. “She says they or someone told her it came from Nancy Guthrie’s property…The woman states LE took the tablet, her backpack, and all of the personal belongings she had on her, including her wallet,” the post adds.
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In the video, the woman can be heard describing her purchase of the tablet.
While there has been no official confirmation of a tablet being found, many have commented on how this might be a ‘break’ in the case. “So the police swarmed her so they had to be monitoring it somehow and the minute she logged on they found her. Interesting. Maybe this is a break,” one wrote. Another asked “Didn't a YT talk about a smelly truck it struck him that the smell was so bad night of the signs,” seeking to link the man's presence in Nancy's neighborhood the night she was taken.
However, no suspects have been publicly named in the Nancy Guthrie case, and even if the tablet did belong to the kidnapped woman, there's nothing to confirm that the person who allegedly sold the tablet even took it from her directly in the first place. The individual could have been given the tablet by someone else, but these remain speculations for now until law enforcement provides a concrete update in the matter.
Speaking of, the Pima County Sheriff's Department reportedly clarified the situation about devices belonging to Nancy Guthrie.
What PCSD said about Nancy Guthrie's device sale?
A true crime page also shared the response the Pima County Sheriff's Department gave them when asked about the ‘iPad’ in Nancy Guthrie's case.
Authorities allegedly said there was no mention of a stolen iPad during the investigation.
However, the page sharing the alleged response clarified that the PCSD only allegedly spoke of an iPad and not a tablet, which could be an electronic device of any other company, amid the viral claims made online.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More