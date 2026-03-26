Don’t buy an iPad right now — this leak explains why

Are you planning to buy a new Apple iPad? If you are, you might want to hold off on doing so for sometime as Apple is reportedly planning to launch an entry-level iPad model soon. This new iPad model will succeed the existing iPad (2025) that launched globally in March last year and it is expected to arrive sometime in April this year. Apple is expected to launch iPad (2026) with Apple Intelligence soon. (Apple)

How do we know the iPad (2026) is coming soon? As per reports, Apple's upcoming iPad model was recently spotted in a listing for a screen protector by ESR Tech. This listing suggests that the upcoming iPad (2026) will come with a design that is similar to its predecessor, that is, the iPad (2025). Furthermore, the report suggests that the screen protector of the upcoming iPad model will be compatible with the older 10th and 11th generation iPad models. These details indicate that the iPad (2026) is nearing its launch.

iPad (2026): What do we know so far? The internet has been brimming with details about Apple’s upcoming iPad model. As per reports, processor is one of the major areas where the entry-level iPad model is expected to get an upgrade. The iPad (2025) is powered by Apple’s A16 chipset. This is the same chip that powers Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus devices. The upcoming iPad (2026) is likely to get the A18 chip in its core, which is the same chip that powers the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus models. This A18 chip is likely to bring a major performance boost to the iPad model.

The A18 chip is also expected to bring support for Apple Intelligence to Apple’s entry-level iPad model – a feature that remains missing from the series right now. Additionally, the upcoming iPad model is expected to get a boost in terms of RAM. While Apple doesn’t officially disclose RAM configuration for its iPhone and iPad models, the iPad (2025) reportedly comes with 6GB of RAM. The iPad (2026) is tipped to come with 8GB of RAM, since that is the minimum requirement for running Apple Intelligence. The overall design, however, is likely to remain unchanged.

If these reports are right, the iPad (2026) will come with an 11-inch LED display, a 12MP wide-angle camera at the back and a 12MP Centre Stage camera in the front. On the audio front, it will get landscape stereo speakers and for connectivity, it is likely to include Wi-Fi 6, LTE, and eSIM. However, we'll have to wait until the official launch to know more.