Zara vs ZORA: Who won the trademark case in Delhi?

The Delhi High Court has reportedly cancelled the trademark registration of ZORA, used by a Delhi-based fabric trader from Sadar Bazaar, after ruling in favour of global fashion retailer Zara’s owner, Inditex.
Justice Jyoti Singh set aside the Registrar of Trade Marks’ earlier decision and directed that ZORA be removed from the Trade Marks Register within two months.
Inditex argued that ZORA was phonetically and visually similar to ZARA, a brand it has registered in India since 1993. The Court agreed, saying the two four-letter words looked and sounded alike, with only one vowel differing, making them likely to confuse an average consumer.
The Court also clarified that a trademark does not need to be formally declared “well-known” to receive protection under the Trade Marks Act. It noted Zara’s strong reputation, retail presence and prior recognition by the High Court, and held that the brand was entitled to oppose the registration of ZORA.
Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More