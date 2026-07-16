Trump Was Caught Off Guard by DHS Move to Halt ICE Vehicle Stops

WASHINGTON—When Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin decided to halt most vehicle stops by federal immigration officials, he didn’t have a chance to brief President Trump before news of the decision started to leak. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin

Mullin had made the decision Monday evening with acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Dave Venturella, following the fatal shootings of two immigrants in the span of a week that prompted public outrage, including from a prominent Republican senator. The two officials, who had been trying to keep immigration enforcement out of the headlines, felt they needed to make an urgent change, according to people familiar with their thinking.

But no one had briefed Trump on the decision, the people said. He only caught wind of it from critical coverage on cable TV and furious outside allies, who took to social media to register their disapproval. Mike Davis, a Trump ally, posted on X that Mullin had caused headaches for Trump, listing the traffic stop suspension as an example. “Mullin should find another job,” Davis wrote.

So far this year, the president has waffled on how aggressively to steer his administration on immigration. An earlier push to ramp up arrests culminated in the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis, and Trump instructed his administration to pull back from its most confrontational enforcement tactics.

But in this case, Trump felt that the halt of nearly all vehicle stops appeared to be a retreat by his administration that made them look weak on the issue. Trump ultimately overruled Mullin, writing on Truth Social Wednesday morning: “We must be strong, tough, and smart, and we CANNOT give up one of I.C.E.’s most important and effective Crime Fighting tools.”

Mullin tweeted Wednesday evening: “President Trump and I are on the same page. We want our @ICEgov officers to have all options available to keep them safe while executing our mission of deporting as many illegal alien criminals from our country as possible.”

A DHS spokeswoman, asked to comment, referred to the secretary’s tweet.

The rapid U-turn highlighted an ongoing tug of war among Trump’s top advisers on how far to push the envelope.