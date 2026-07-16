Lenskart leases 88,343 sq ft office space in Delhi's Aerocity; rental outgo estimated at ₹232 crore
Lenskart Solutions Ltd has leased 88,343 sq ft of office space at Worldmark 6 in Delhi's Aerocity, with the total rental outgo estimated at around ₹232 crore
Eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions Ltd has leased 88,343 sq ft of office space at Worldmark 6 in Delhi's Aerocity, with the total rental outgo estimated at around ₹232 crore over a nine-year tenure, according to documents accessed by Propstack.
The office is located on the eighth floor of the commercial tower owned by Alborz Developers Ltd. The lease commenced on April 1, 2026, and has been registered as a fresh lease, the documents showed.
Under the agreement, Lenskart will pay a monthly rent of ₹1.86 crore, translating to ₹210 per sq ft per month. The company has also paid a security deposit of ₹7.42 crore, the documents showed.
The lease has been signed for a nine-year tenure, with the rent set to escalate by 15% every three years, in line with prevailing commercial leasing trends, the documents showed.
Worldmark 6 is part of the Worldmark commercial development in Aerocity, near Delhi Airport.
Commercial leasing in Aerocity
Aerocity has emerged as one of Delhi-NCR's most sought-after commercial office destinations, attracting occupiers from technology, consulting, aviation, flexible workspace and financial services sectors due to its proximity to the Indira Gandhi International Airport and premium Grade A office developments.
The latest transaction further underscores the continued demand for large office spaces in Delhi's prime business districts from fast-growing consumer and technology-led companies, experts said.
Also Read: Executive Centre India leases 1.14 lakh sq ft office space in Delhi's Aerocity for 9 years at a total rent of ₹309 cr
“Lenskart’s massive 88,000 sq ft fresh lease at Worldmark 6 further solidifies Aerocity as Delhi-NCR’s premier commercial hotspot. This transaction follows a recent wave of marquee deals in the exact same building—including major spaces taken by Hero MotoCorp, WeWork, and The Executive Centre, underscoring a fierce corporate appetite for premium, Grade-A spaces in high-connectivity corridors,” said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder, Propstack.
A set of queries have been emailed to both Bharti Realty and Lenskart. The story will be updated if a response is received.
Also Read: Hero MotoCorp, WeWork lease 3.5 lakh sq ft in Delhi Aerocity near IGI Airport; Rental commitment exceeds ₹920 crore
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More