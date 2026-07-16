Lenskart leases 88,343 sq ft office space in Delhi's Aerocity; rental outgo estimated at ₹232 crore

Eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions Ltd has leased 88,343 sq ft of office space at Worldmark 6 in Delhi's Aerocity, with the total rental outgo estimated at around ₹232 crore over a nine-year tenure, according to documents accessed by Propstack. Retail leasing: Lenskart Solutions Ltd has leased 88,343 sq ft of office space at Worldmark 6 in Delhi's Aerocity (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

The office is located on the eighth floor of the commercial tower owned by Alborz Developers Ltd. The lease commenced on April 1, 2026, and has been registered as a fresh lease, the documents showed.

Under the agreement, Lenskart will pay a monthly rent of ₹1.86 crore, translating to ₹210 per sq ft per month. The company has also paid a security deposit of ₹7.42 crore, the documents showed.

The lease has been signed for a nine-year tenure, with the rent set to escalate by 15% every three years, in line with prevailing commercial leasing trends, the documents showed.

Worldmark 6 is part of the Worldmark commercial development in Aerocity, near Delhi Airport.

Commercial leasing in Aerocity Aerocity has emerged as one of Delhi-NCR's most sought-after commercial office destinations, attracting occupiers from technology, consulting, aviation, flexible workspace and financial services sectors due to its proximity to the Indira Gandhi International Airport and premium Grade A office developments.

The latest transaction further underscores the continued demand for large office spaces in Delhi's prime business districts from fast-growing consumer and technology-led companies, experts said.

Also Read: Executive Centre India leases 1.14 lakh sq ft office space in Delhi's Aerocity for 9 years at a total rent of ₹309 cr

“Lenskart’s massive 88,000 sq ft fresh lease at Worldmark 6 further solidifies Aerocity as Delhi-NCR’s premier commercial hotspot. This transaction follows a recent wave of marquee deals in the exact same building—including major spaces taken by Hero MotoCorp, WeWork, and The Executive Centre, underscoring a fierce corporate appetite for premium, Grade-A spaces in high-connectivity corridors,” said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder, Propstack.

A set of queries have been emailed to both Bharti Realty and Lenskart. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp, WeWork lease 3.5 lakh sq ft in Delhi Aerocity near IGI Airport; Rental commitment exceeds ₹920 crore