Hero MotoCorp, WeWork lease 3.5 lakh sq ft in Delhi Aerocity near IGI Airport; Rental commitment exceeds ₹920 crore

Hero MotoCorp Ltd and co-working space provider WeWork India Management Ltd have separately leased nearly 3.5 lakh sq ft of office space at Worldmark 6 in Delhi's Aerocity from Alborz Developers Ltd, a Bharti Group entity, with a combined rental commitment of more than ₹920 crore over their respective lease tenures, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack. Hero MotoCorp Ltd and co-working space provider WeWork India Management Ltd have separately leased nearly 3.5 lakh sq ft of office space at Worldmark 6 in Delhi's Aerocity. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

The leases, both commencing on March 1, 2026, span nine years for Hero MotoCorp and 10 years for WeWork India. The combined rental outgo over the lease periods is estimated at ₹922.3 crore, the documents showed.

According to the documents, Hero MotoCorp has leased approximately 2,31,109 sq ft across the ground, second, fifth and sixth floors of Worldmark 6. The company will pay an initial monthly rent of approximately ₹4.97 crore, or ₹215 per sq ft. The lease includes a six-month rent-free period and a 15% rental escalation every three years. Taking these terms into account, Hero MotoCorp's total rental commitment is estimated at ₹593.8 crore over the nine-year tenure.

The company has also deposited ₹29.81 crore as security with the landlord.

In a separate transaction, WeWork India Management Ltd has leased approximately 1,13,976 sq ft on the third floor of the same building for a 10-year term. The company will pay an initial monthly rent of approximately ₹2.39 crore, or ₹210 per sq ft, and has provided a security deposit of ₹9.57 crore. The lease also includes a six-month rent-free period and a 15% rent escalation every three years. Based on these terms, WeWork's total rental outgo over the lease tenure is estimated at ₹328.5 crore, the documents showed.

Together, the two transactions account for approximately 3,45,085 sq ft of office space and a cumulative rental commitment exceeding ₹920 crore.

Emails have been sent to Hero MotoCorp, WeWork India Management Ltd and Alborz Developers Ltd. The story will be updated if responses are received.

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Aerocity real estate market takes flight on strong corporate demand In May 2026, WeWork India announced the launch of its new centre at Aerocity, New Delhi, spread across 1.1 lakh sq ft at Worldmark 6. Located on the third floor, the facility offers more than 1,400 desks and marks the company's 17th centre in the Delhi-NCR region.

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Aerocity has emerged as a preferred business destination for multinational corporations and globally integrated enterprises due to its proximity to Indira Gandhi International Airport and connectivity to key transit networks, the company had said.