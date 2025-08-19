CIDCO’s 667-acre Aerocity plan gains momentum as Navi Mumbai International Airport readies for launch

As Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) prepares to go operational in September, the state government has fast-tracked plans for a 667-acre Aerocity near the airport. The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has initiated the process of appointing a consultant to draft the Master Plan, which will allocate around 123 acres each for residential, commercial, and retail developments. Navi Mumbai Aerocity update: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has initiated the process of appointing a consultant to draft the Master Plan, which will allocate around 123 acres each for residential, commercial, and retail developments. (Picture for representational purposes only)(HT Files )

CIDCO officials said a techno-economic feasibility study will be undertaken for commercial, retail, residential, industrial, and mixed-use projects, each spanning over 120 acres.

"The Navi Mumbai Airport is going to be one of the major value additions to Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and will form an invaluable asset to the nation. The Aerocity is being designed and developed to accommodate financial services, corporate offices, export-oriented services, aero-centric warehousing, along with hotels, hospitals, schools, residential and entertainment facilities," a CIDCO official told HT.com

The officials said that a Master Plan will help assess the market's needs, its financial feasibility assessment, and infrastructure design, among other things, while keeping the domestic and global outlook.

Infrastructure planning consideration

CIDCO has floated a tender to appoint a consultant for preparing the Aerocity Master Plan. The document specifies that the plan will be drawn up keeping in mind the surrounding infrastructure development linked to the upcoming airport.

"The consultant will have to assess the current urban landscape and development trends, real estate scenarios in Navi Mumbai, considering Navi Mumbai International Airport which is nearing commissioning, Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) and other major projects such as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) also known as Atal Setu, Navi Mumbai Metro Lines, suburban railway line expansions, and other projects of ports and highways," reads the tender document.

The CIDCO is the special planning authority that has played a major role in development and planning of Navi Mumbai that was conceived as a satellite city to Mumbai in the 1970s. The CIDCO has developed 14 nodes of areas having mixed use of residential, commercial, retail, among several others.

CIDCO officials said land for the Navi Mumbai Aerocity was acquired alongside the airport’s construction. A consultant will now be appointed to prepare the master plan and provide transaction advisory services for the proposed development.

Developers noted that the Navi Mumbai Airport presents the government with an opportunity for truly planned development, something Mumbai lacked historically, at least at this scale.

"Today, several areas of Mumbai are flooded, and there is waterlogging. However, there is nominal waterlogging in Navi Mumbai, and movement is not impacted. This is the result of planning by CIDCO and several authorities who have made Navi Mumbai what it is today. With Navi Mumbai AeroCity, we have the opportunity to develop another Vile Parle that has options for hotels, hospitals, education, but in a planned manner," Manohar Shroff, senior vice president of CREDAI-MCHI, Navi Mumbai, a real estate apex body, said.

9 Aerocities in India

According to media reports, the country currently has nine Aerocities that are constructed or in the development stage, including those of Delhi, Hyderabad, Mohali, Durgapur, Jewar Airport near Noida, near Ayodhya International Airport, Devanahalli aerocity near Bengaluru Airport, and Navi Mumbai.

Navi Mumbai Airport was conceived around 28 years ago, in 1997, as a plan to have a second airport in MMR and decongest Mumbai Airport. The Adani Group will operate both Navi Mumbai Airport and Mumbai Airport.

With the airport’s inaugural flight expected in the coming months, pilots and aviation professionals' interest in nearby plots and luxury villas has noticeably increased, HT.com had reported in April 2025.

Local real estate developers and consultants report a growing number of pilots, especially those nearing retirement, seeking long-term investments in the area.

According to developers, the appeal goes beyond convenience. Many aviation professionals have seen firsthand the sharp rise in property values around Mumbai’s current airport hubs, such as Juhu, Vile Parle, and Santacruz, and are betting on similar growth around NMIA.

Developers note that Navi Mumbai Airport’s strategic location is roughly equidistant from Mumbai and Pune. As a result, buyers from West Pune are increasingly investing in properties near the upcoming airport.