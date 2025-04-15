Mumbai real estate: Why are pilots eyeing plots and luxury villas near Navi Mumbai airport?

Daniel Pinto (name changed), a commercial pilot living in Mumbai’s western suburbs, recently booked a luxury villa near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) for around ₹4 crore. Navi Mumbai International Airport, set to become operational within the next two months, has generated strong interest among the airline fraternity for property investments. (Picture for representational purposes only)(HT Files )

With property prices near Mumbai’s existing airport sky-high, Pinto believes now is the ideal time to invest—before the first flight takes off from NMIA and prices surge.

With the airport’s inaugural flight expected in the coming months, pilots and aviation professionals' interest in nearby plots and luxury villas has noticeably increased.

Local real estate developers and consultants report a growing number of pilots—especially those nearing retirement—seeking long-term investments in the area.

According to developers, the appeal goes beyond convenience. Many aviation professionals have seen firsthand the sharp rise in property values around Mumbai’s current airport hubs, such as Juhu, Vile Parle, and Santacruz, and are betting on similar growth around NMIA.

"We have observed growing interest from pilots and aviation professionals in purchasing properties near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. Our villa project in Chouk — approximately 45 minutes from the upcoming airport — recently saw a successful transaction with a pilot who found the offering appealing in terms of distance and price point at which the investment can be made," said Ashok Chhajer, CMD, Arihant Superstructures.

"This buyer currently resides in Mumbai’s western suburbs, where owning a villa or row house near the existing Mumbai airport would cost upwards of ₹ 15 to ₹20 crore. In contrast, our villa projects offer a far better value-for-money investment opportunity while still being close to an international airport. While aviators make up around 5% of enquiries at our site, we also see significant interest from industrialists and senior corporate executives purchasing villas in the project," Chajer said.

Speaking to HT.com, Pinto said, “When I became a pilot, there were plenty of chances to buy row houses in Juhu, but I didn’t invest back then because I was living in Bandra, and Juhu felt down market. With the Navi Mumbai Airport coming up, I see an opportunity for my son, who’s also a pilot. He can live close by if his future flights operate from there.”

Navi Mumbai Airport: A midpoint between Mumbai and Pune

Developers note that Navi Mumbai Airport’s strategic location is roughly equidistant from Mumbai and Pune. As a result, buyers from west Pune are increasingly investing in properties near the upcoming airport.

"The demand for property near Navi Mumbai Airport is not only from pilots but many investors from West Pune are also active in the market. Many have to visit Pune and Mumbai every week. Hence, they are finding value in investing near Navi Mumbai Airport. In the days ahead, more such trends are expected to emerge as the airport becomes operational and activity ramps up," said Raajesh Prajapati, founder president of Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry-Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India, Raigad.

According to local brokers, land in Chouk, where luxury villas and plotted development projects have been launched in the last three years, starts at around ₹4,000 per sq ft, and ready-to-move luxury villas are available for around ₹10,000 to ₹11,000 per sq ft.

When are operations expected to begin at Navi Mumbai Airport?

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Navi Mumbai International Airport, which is managed by NMIAL (a joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Ltd [AAHL] and City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra [CIDCO]), is likely to start commercial operations after May 15.