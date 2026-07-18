Oppo Enco Air5 review: Worth buying, but the Pro is worth considering

At ₹3,299, the Oppo Enco Air5 enters one of the toughest price segments in the wireless earbuds market. Buyers today don't just expect good sound. Features like ANC, multipoint connectivity, long battery life and companion apps have become standard at this price. The Enco Air5 ticks all those boxes on paper, along with support for Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair. I used it as my daily pair of earbuds for a couple of weeks, listening to music, taking calls and switching between my phone and laptop to see how well it performs in everyday use and here's what I found.

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

The first thing I noticed was just how compact the charging case is. It easily slips into any pocket without creating a bulge, and the lightweight design makes it easy to carry around all day. The earbuds themselves are also light, and the overall build quality feels good enough for the price.

The Oppo Enco Air5 delivers a balanced sound signature that should appeal to most people. Vocals are clear, bass is present without becoming overwhelming, and the overall tuning works well across different genres. I enjoyed listening to podcasts and casual music sessions, and for everyday use, I really had no complaints.

Comfort, however, was a different story for me. While they sit securely in my ears and never felt like they were about to fall out, I started feeling discomfort after using them for longer listening sessions. This could simply be because of my ear shape, but it was consistent enough that I found myself taking short breaks after a couple of hours. If you mostly use earbuds for shorter commutes or workouts, this may never bother you, but it is something worth keeping in mind.

Connectivity is easily one of my favourite things about the Oppo Enco Air5. Pairing is quick, and features like Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair make switching between my phone and laptop almost effortless. Multipoint connectivity also worked exactly as expected during my testing, allowing me to stay connected to both devices without constantly disconnecting and reconnecting.

The same goes for active noise cancellation. It does a decent job reducing constant background sounds like fans or air conditioners, but it struggles more with louder environments. It is useful enough to make a difference, just don't expect flagship level noise cancellation from a pair of earbuds at this price.

The problem is the competition. At around ₹3,000, I have heard earbuds that sound noticeably better. The Oppo Enco Air5 never sounds bad, but it also never reaches a point where the audio really stands out. If sound quality is the only thing you care about, there are stronger options available in this price range.

The HeyMelody app is another big plus. Oppo has packed it with useful features instead of unnecessary gimmicks. You can adjust the EQ, customise touch gestures, update the firmware, control ANC modes, and tweak several other settings. Everything is easy to find, and I rarely had to spend time searching through menus.

Battery life If there is one area where the Oppo Enco Air5 genuinely impressed me, it is battery life. I rarely found myself worrying about charging them, and even with regular usage, the earbuds comfortably lasted through multiple days before the case needed to be plugged in. Fast charging also helps when you are in a hurry, making it easy to get enough battery for a few hours of listening in just a short time.

Good battery life is something you appreciate more over time, and that is exactly what happened here. It quietly became my favourite feature because it simply worked without demanding any attention.

Oppo Enco Air5 pros and cons Pros Excellent battery life

Compact and lightweight charging case

Reliable multipoint connectivity

Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair support

Feature packed HeyMelody app Cons Long listening sessions may become uncomfortable

Sound quality is good, but rivals perform better

ANC is underwhelming Should you buy it? The Oppo Enco Air5 is a solid pair of everyday earbuds that gets the basics right. Good battery life, reliable connectivity, useful software features, and a compact design make them easy to live with, especially if you regularly switch between multiple devices. If these are the features you value most, you are unlikely to be disappointed.

That said, at ₹3,299, the competition is incredibly strong. If your priority is better sound quality or stronger ANC, I would recommend looking at the OnePlus Nord Buds 4. You can also consider spending a little more on the Oppo Enco Air5 Pro, which offers a noticeable jump in overall audio performance.

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