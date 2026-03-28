Samsung Galaxy S26 review: Refining the compact flagship formula with meaningful upgrades

Samsung flagship lineup is in its “refinement era” for the last few years. Ever since the peak innovation days of the S23 Ultra, most upgrades have felt iterative rather than revolutionary. That’s not a bad thing at all, especially if those refinements actually improve the overall experience without adding unnecessary features. Samsung Galaxy S26 packs flagship features into a refined compact design. (Amit Rahi - HT) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less And that is exactly why I wanted to review the Galaxy S26. I daily drive the Galaxy S23 Ultra and have also been a long-time Samsung flagship user; I also owned the Galaxy S21. I was curious to see how far the base models have evolved. And after spending significant time with the Galaxy S26, I can confidently say that with this phone, “Samsung is not trying to reinvent the wheel, just trying to perfect it.” Samsung Galaxy S26 specifications

Specification Details Price ₹ 87,999 (12GB + 256GB) Display 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels (FHD+) Processor Exynos 2600 (2nm, up to 3.8GHz) RAM & Storage 12GB RAM, 256GB / 512GB storage Rear Camera 50MP + 12MP + 10MP triple camera Front Camera 12MP Battery 4300mAh, 25W fast charging Software Android 16 with One UI 8.5

Design and build: Understated, until it’s in your hand From pictures on big hoardings to videos on YouTube, the Galaxy S26 doesn’t look particularly exciting. It follows Samsung’s familiar design language and is not trying anything radical. But everything changes the moment you hold the smartphone in your hand.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Review (Amit Rahi - HT)

This is one of those phones that just feels right. It’s amazingly sleek, lightweight, and feels like a breath of fresh air, especially when you are coming from a large phone like the Ultra series. For someone like me who has relatively smaller hands, this form factor feels like a dream. The rounded corners enhance one-handed usability, and overall ergonomics are excellent. The aluminum frame with the frosted glass back gives it a proper flagship feel. It’s subtle and undeniably premium. Samsung clearly followed the “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” philosophy with the Galaxy S26. The design is clean, familiar, and functional. I love that Samsung isn’t chasing trends by adding unnecessary buttons or gimmicks.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Review (Amit Rahi - HT)

There is a noticeable camera bump, and yes, it does introduce some wobble when placed flat on a table. But realistically, most people use a case anyway, which reduces this issue significantly.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Review (Amit Rahi - HT)

In terms of durability, you get Armor Aluminum, IP68 water and dust resistance, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both front and back. And since the rear glass is frosted, it is somewhat immune to smudges or scratches over time. Display: Still the benchmark, but with one small complaint Samsung has been dominating the smartphone display game for almost forever, and the Galaxy S26’s display is no exception. You get a slight bump in size, 6.3 inches compared to 6.2 inches on the S25, and it brings all the premium features with it. HDR10+ support and 2400 nits peak brightness make this panel an absolute treat.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Review (Amit Rahi - HT)

Content consumption is where this display truly shines. Watching videos, scrolling through social media, or just browsing the internet, the display is vibrant. Being outdoors doesn’t affect the visibility at all. There’s really not much to complain about here, but I do have one question for Samsung: why keep the best display tech exclusive to the Ultra models? Features like the anti-reflective coating seen on the previous Ultra would have been a great addition here. It’s a small thing, but it would have made an already great display even better. That said, this is still one of the best smartphone displays you can get right now. Easily a benchmark.

Camera: Reliable, versatile, and surprisingly fun with AI The camera system on the Galaxy S26 is also a familiar and subtle set of sensors. Photos are sharp, detailed, and have excellent dynamic range. Colors look natural enough while still being social media-ready.

Samsung Galaxy S26 main camera (Amit Rahi - HT)

Samsung Galaxy S26 main camera (Amit Rahi - HT)

Samsung Galaxy S26 main camera (Amit Rahi - HT)

The ultrawide camera is great for landscapes and group shots, capturing a significantly wider field of view without compromising too much on quality.

Samsung Galaxy S26 ultrawide (Amit Rahi - HT)

Samsung Galaxy S26 ultrawide (Amit Rahi - HT)

The telephoto lens only feels like a supporting hand. It is not particularly exciting on its own, but it shines when used for portraits. It gives you that natural, DSLR-like background blur, which adds a nice touch to portrait shots.

Samsung Galaxy S26 telephoto (Amit Rahi - HT)

For advanced users, there’s plenty to explore in the S26’s camera. Samsung continues to offer a robust set of tools for those who like to tweak and experiment with their photography. Whether it’s manual controls, advanced editing, or shooting in different modes, there’s enough here to keep enthusiasts engaged.

Samsung Galaxy S26 main camera (Amit Rahi - HT)

Samsung Galaxy S26 main camera (Amit Rahi - HT)

Samsung Galaxy S26 main camera (Amit Rahi - HT)

When it comes to videos, the performance and quality are largely similar to last year, but Samsung has introduced a new feature called horizon lock. It’s a welcome addition and helps keep your shots level. I’m glad this wasn’t restricted to the Ultra model.

Samsung Galaxy S26 front camera (Amit Rahi - HT)

Now let’s talk about AI. Samsung has leaned heavily into AI-powered photography, and it shows. You can do some genuinely impressive edits with it. For example, I took a photo in broad daylight and transformed it into a rainy scene and then into a night shot using AI.

Samsung Galaxy S26 AI feature (Amit Rahi - HT)

What stood out to me was how convincingly it handled the transformation. In one instance, it even turned a brick in a wall into a light. It’s a tiny detail, but you can only notice it if you had seen the original image. For anyone else, it just looks like a natural part of the scene.

Overall, the camera system is amazing, not too “Pro” but still has all the features baked in when needed. It works perfectly for users who just want to point and shoot, and for those who enjoy experimenting and pushing their creativity further. Performance: Exynos redemption arc? This year, Samsung has gone with its in-house Exynos 2600 processor, built on a 2nm architecture and clocked at up to 3.8GHz with a 10-core setup. Instead of throwing benchmark numbers at you, let me tell you what this chip actually does in real-world usage.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Review (Amit Rahi - HT)

It handles everything you throw at it. From demanding games like Genshin Impact to more extreme scenarios like emulation, the Galaxy S26 performs impressively well. I pushed it further by testing Switch and PC emulation, which are among the most demanding tasks you can run on an Android device. And the results were honestly surprising. The phone managed to run Nier: Automata via Switch emulation at a decent 50–60 fps. Battery drain during games is pretty decent, though emulation did consume power more aggressively, which is expected. Thermally, the phone does heat up when pushed hard, especially during extended gaming sessions. But for everyday tasks, it remains cool and smooth. App launches are quick, animations are fluid, and overall performance feels effortless. RAM management is also solid; the phone is able to keep apps in memory even after being idle for a while, which is great for multitasking. For content creators, the phone handles video and photo editing smoothly. Editing footage directly on the device is quick and efficient, making it a reliable tool for on-the-go projects. It’s also worth noting that Exynos no longer feels significantly behind Snapdragon, at least in practical usage. That gap has narrowed considerably. Software and AI: Polished, powerful, and future-proof The Galaxy S26 runs One UI 8.5 based on Android 16, and the experience is as refined as you’d expect from Samsung. Everything feels polished; the UI is smooth, visually appealing, and packed with features without feeling overwhelming.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Review (Amit Rahi - HT)

Samsung’s promise of 7 years of software support is a huge plus, especially for users who plan to hold onto their device for the long term. That said, I do feel Samsung could improve its update rollout speed to match some competitors. From AI-powered photo editing to call screening and enhancements to Bixby, Samsung has added a range of smart features. While you may not use all of them daily, they do come in handy in specific situations. At this point, AI on smartphones has matured enough that it feels less like a gimmick and more like a utility. You may not notice it all the time, but when you need it, it’s there. Battery life: Small upgrade, noticeable impact Samsung has bumped the battery capacity from 4000mAh to 4300mAh, and thankfully, this hasn’t resulted in a thicker device. With minimal usage, the phone comfortably lasts an entire day. That includes social media, calls, browsing, and some camera usage.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Review (Amit Rahi - HT)