New Delhi, After spending nearly two years honing his skills in India, American shooter Jeff Browning returned to the United States with a sharper edge, and a national title has underlined the progress. American rifle shooter trains in India, returns home to win national title

The seasoned marksman capped off his journey by winning the prestigious 10m air rifle event at the US National Championship in Camp Perry, Ohio, turning his overseas training into championship success.

A competitive shooter since 2012, Browning trained extensively at the Topgun Shooting Academy in New Delhi during his stay in India. The experience proved invaluable, helping him refine his technique and elevate his performance.

Within a month of returning to the United States, Browning clinched the national title while representing the Virginia State team. He credited the academy for playing a key role in helping him maintain his competitive edge and further develop his shooting skills.

"I had been a competitive shooter in the United States since 2012 and wanted to continue pursuing the sport while living in India. When I arrived in Delhi in the summer of 2023, Shimon Sharif and the coaches at Topgun Shooting Academy gave me the opportunity to train in the 10m air rifle.

"I returned to the United States last month, and within a month of my return, I won the U.S. National Championship. I am truly grateful to the academy for the training, guidance, and support I received during my time in India. The experience played an important role in helping me continue competing at the highest level," Browning added.

For his championship-winning performance, Browning was awarded the prestigious Leatherneck Trophy, one of the coveted honours presented during the National Matches at Camp Perry.

The academy's association with the US shooting community, however, extends well beyond Browning's success.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, when international travel and competitions came to a halt, the academy emerged as an unlikely global hub for elite shooters by organising virtual competitions that kept athletes match-ready despite lockdowns.

The online events attracted participants from around the world, including several members of the US Olympic shooting team as they prepared for the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

Among those who competed was American ace William Shaner, who went on to capture the Olympic gold medal in the men's 10m air rifle event at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Fellow American Lucas Kozeniesky, who later won the silver medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event in Tokyo, also took part in the academy's virtual competitions during the pandemic.

"It's a matter of immense pride for us to have contributed to the development of rifle shooters from several countries, including the United States.

"Jeff Browning's national title is another feather in our cap and reinforces our belief that quality coaching and a competitive training environment can help athletes perform at the highest level, regardless of where they come from," said Sharif, founder of the academy.

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