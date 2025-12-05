Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G mobile review: What’s cool and what’s not

Nothing Phone 3a Lite is here to prove that the budget segment doesn’t have to be boring. With its signature transparent back, single-dot Glyph light and a sprinkle of AI features, it feels more like a statement piece than just another mid-range phone at ₹20,999. I’ve been using it as my primary device for two weeks now, and it has surprised me in more ways than one. But I do have complaints too, so let’s talk about everything this phone gets right and where it clearly cuts corners. Nothing Phone 3a Lite review(Amit Rahi - HT)

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Premium design

One of the most impressive traits of the Nothing Phone 3a Lite is its impressive design and build quality. In the segment where all other brands are offering uninspired designs and a plastic back, this phone looks premium from all angles. The rear lets you see the fabricated internals with a design that's a throwback to the smartphone era, with a removable battery. And just like other Nothing phones, this phone comes in Black and White colours, plus a new Blue colour that looks distinct from the Nothing phone lineup.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite review(Amit Rahi - HT)

The handset feels pretty solid in hand with an 8.3mm thin body which weighs 199 grams, which is light for a smartphone packing a large 5000 mAh battery. The frame is plastic, and it is finished with a matte texture that doesn't pick up fingerprints. Nothing includes a clear protective case in the box to protect this beauty from scratches and drops. You do get an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, but it doesn’t give much confidence compared to IP65 or a higher rating.

I won’t blame you if you didn’t find the Glyph lights at first glance because it shrunk down to a single dot in the bottom right corner. I love it more than the full-size glyph on other Nothing phones because this is the perfect size where you won’t get bored and turn it off completely. I’ll talk about it more later in the review. Nothing also preserved the Essential key on Phone 3a Lite from their flagships.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Bright and smooth display

After taking our eyes off the beautiful rear design and turning the phone, we will see a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It intelligently switches the refresh rate between 30Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz and 120 Hz based on the content. You can also lock it to 120Hz. Every part of this beautiful Nothing OS feels buttery smooth on this display.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite review(Amit Rahi - HT)

The panel delivers a peak brightness of 3000 nits in HDR content, 1300 nits outdoors and 800 nits in typical usage. This is one of the highest at this price. That means the display stays visible even in harsh sunlight. The resolution is FHD+ and all the content looks great, plus the 10-bit colour output offers bright visuals and vibrant colour accuracy.

Different colour profiles let you tweak the visuals to your liking; there’s also a night light and 2160Hz PWM dimming for flicker-free viewing. The pre-applied screen protector is a nice touch, saves you a ton of hassle. The bezels are chunky, but to Nothing's credit, it's uniform on all four sides, which in my opinion looks better than thin bezels and a thick chin.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite camera: A telephoto lens away from perfection

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite comes with a triple camera setup at the rear and a 16MP shooter for selfies. You get a 50MP main sensor with OIS paired with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro sensor. On paper, it sounds like a great camera setup, but in reality, this is the first corner Nothing cut in this phone. If you remember, earlier this year, CMF Phone 2 Pro came out with a triple camera setup too, but it included a 50MP telephoto instead of that 2MP macro lens in Phone 3a Lite.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite review(Amit Rahi - HT)

Enough nitpicking, let’s talk about the picture quality. The main camera is amazing. What really impressed me was the dynamic range with natural-looking colour science. The pixel binning tech condenses the 50MP into a 12.5MP output without losing any details. HDR shots are noticeably better; the boosted dynamic range ensures that you don’t blow out the sky or lose details in the shadows.

The ultrawide sensor is great for capturing those landscape photos, and it does a really good job for the price segment. There is a slight colour shift between the main sensor and the ultrawide, but on its own, it captures good pictures. For macro shots, there is a 2MP shooter that is just there for decoration; even the main sensor captures better close-up shots than this sensor.

The 16MP front camera handles selfies decently during daylight with perfect edge detection in portrait mode. Low-light performance is average in both front and rear cameras. Night mode keeps the noise levels under control to improve the picture quality.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite performance

Under the hood, the Dimensity 7300 Pro keeps things running smoothly for everyday tasks. It is the same processor we saw in CMF 2 Pro, which is paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, which can be extended to 16GB with RAM Boost. Thanks to a near-stock Android user interface, the phone feels really smooth to use and basic multitasking is no problem for this phone. It can’t keep heavy games in the memory, but that’s just too much to ask for at this price segment.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite review(Amit Rahi - HT)

Gaming is where the processor shines. I did not expect this phone to run Genshin Impact at the highest graphics; not only that but it sustains that 60 fps easily. In BGMI, you get 120fps mode enabled and the gameplay is also super smooth. I ran both games for about 30 minutes to test for throttling and the phone got warm but not hot, and it kept the frame rates to the max at all times.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Nothing OS 3.5 and Intelligent Toolkit

Running the latest Nothing OS 3.5 out of the box, the Phone 3a Lite delivers what Nothing always promised with its devices: a clean, near-stock Android experience with zero bloatware. Nothing also promised three major Android OS updates and six years of security patches, the same as the Phone 3a series. The phone will get Nothing OS 4.0 early next year with all the new features and Android 16.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite review(Amit Rahi - HT)

For AI features, you get the Essential Space powered by that Essential Key to take notes anytime and save them for later. Apart from this, there is nothing AI about this phone. One thing to note is that Nothing has pre-installed Facebook and Instagram on this phone. And that controversial Lock Glimpse feature? It is there but at least the phone prompts you to disable it during setup, which is a nice touch.

Glyph lights have shrunk to a single dot on the Phone 3a Lite, and I actually love this single dot more than the full Glyph lights interface on other Nothing Phones. It reminds me of the times when smartphones used to have notification lights. Though those lights were RGB to offer more visual data than just “Essential notifications”.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Battery and charging

The 5000 mAh battery on Nothing Phone 3a Lite lasts a full day even with heavy 5G usage and the display set to 120Hz. With lighter use on Wi-Fi, you can stretch it to the next day. I consistently got close to six hours of screen time with mixed usage, including a brief gaming session.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite review(Amit Rahi - HT)

The 33W fast charger is impressive; you get a 50% charge in just 20 minutes and a full charge in just over an hour. The only bummer? Nothing doesn't include a charger in the box. It's a cost-cutting move, but it's a bit disappointing when competitors at this price point bundle a charger.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Pros and Cons

Pros

Uniquely impressive design with a glass back

Bright and vibrant high refresh rate display

Decent performance

Main camera performance is amazing

Long-lasting battery with 33W fast charging support

Nothing OS is clean and smooth

Glyph “lite”

Cons

No charger in the box

Low-light photography needs improvement

Only IP54 rating

Single speaker

Should you buy the Nothing Phone 3a Lite?

If you want a phone that looks different from anything else at ₹20,999 and still feels polished in day-to-day use, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite is an easy recommendation. It nails design, display, battery and clean software, while only really compromising on secondary cameras and charger in the box. If gaming, looks, and clean UI matter more to you than camera versatility, you should definitely buy it.