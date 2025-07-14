Plots near airports see 84–118% appreciation in four years, outshine apartments: Report

Plot values in cities anchored by major airports, such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, have witnessed higher growth, appreciating by 84–118% over the last four years. This has outpaced apartment price growth in the same areas, which ranged between 45–93%, according to a report by Square Yards. housing micro-markets near both existing and upcoming airports, particularly in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Greater Noida, have seen a sharp rise in property values. (Representational photo)(File photo)

The report highlights that housing micro-markets near both existing and upcoming airports, particularly in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Greater Noida, have seen a sharp rise in property values, driven by improved connectivity, expanding employment hubs, and major infrastructure developments. The growth is especially pronounced in airport-linked corridors, where demand for plots has surged ahead of apartment demand.

The report said that property price growth in airport-led corridors has consistently outperformed citywide averages for both apartments and residential plots.

Overall housing micro-markets near existing and upcoming airports in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai and Greater Noida have seen sharp appreciation in prices by 70-120% in the last four years, as per the the report Jet Set Growth - Airports Fuelling Property Market Expansion in India', which studied the airport-driven impact on property price trends in select key major cities and regions, such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Noida and Greater Noida (including Yamuna Expressway).

Property prices surge in real estate markets near airports

In Noida and Greater Noida, apartments along the Yamuna Expressway connecting the twin cities to the upcoming Noida International Airport, saw apartment rates range between Rs. 7,000–9,000 per sq ft, witnessing the growth at 90% between FY21 and FY25. The rest of Noida recorded Rs. 9,000–11,000 per sq ft with a strong but comparatively lower 79% growth, it said.

Residential plot values along the Yamuna Expressway stood at Rs. 65,000–70,000 per sq.yd, registering 94% growth over FY21–FY25. The rest of Noida saw prices between Rs. 90,000–1,10,000 per sq yd, growing at a slower pace of 45% during the same period.

In Bengaluru’s North Bengaluru areas located close to the Kempegowda International Airport, apartment prices range between Rs. 11,000–13,000 per sq ft, recording a 69% growth between FY21 and FY25. In contrast, the rest of the city saw prices between Rs. 13,000–15,000 per sq.ft, with a lower growth of 48%, it noted.

Plot prices in North Bengaluru were in the range of Rs. 68,000–72,000 per sq yd, registering a remarkable 118% growth over FY21–FY25. The rest of Bengaluru witnessed prices between Rs. 80,000–85,000 per sq yd, growing at 93%, the report noted.

In areas close to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, apartment prices in the Panvel region stood at Rs. 10,000–12,000 per sq ft, growing by 74% from FY21 to FY25. Comparatively, the rest of Navi Mumbai commanded higher prices of Rs. 19,000–21,000 per sq ft but saw only 45% growth.

Panvel's plotted land rates on an average ranged from Rs. 80,000–85,000 per sq yd, reflecting a solid 93% increase. In other parts of the city, plot prices were higher at Rs. 1,10,000–1,30,000 per sq yd, but with a relatively slower growth of 58% over the same period, the report said.

"Micro-markets anchored by airports are witnessing significantly faster property price appreciation compared to other parts of the same city," Square Yards said in a statement.

“Airports are among the most influential enablers of economic growth, urban transformation, and real estate development. In India, cities anchored by major airports, such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, have demonstrated sustained residential growth, driven by improved connectivity, increase in employment hubs, and large-scale infrastructure investment. This impact is even more visible in micro-markets located near airports,” said Tanuj Shori, CEO and founder, Square Yards.