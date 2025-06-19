YEIDA approves housing scheme for EWS category, recreational zones, golf course near Noida International airport

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), during its 85th board meeting, approved an affordable housing scheme for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and the development of a recreational zone featuring a golf course, gymkhana, and Dilli Haat near the upcoming Noida International Airport, officials said. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), during its 85th board meeting, approved an affordable housing scheme for the EWS and the development of a recreational zone featuring a golf course, gymkhana, and Dilli Haat near the upcoming Noida International Airport. (Representational photo) (Sunil Ghosh/ HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh said that the scheme aims to accommodate the increasing number of workers as the Noida International Airport and surrounding industrial projects begin operations.

As part of the plan, YEIDA will allocate 30,000 housing plots, each measuring 30 sq m, for EWS families with an annual income of under ₹3 lakh. This initiative is designed to provide workers with housing options close to their workplace. In the first phase, 4,268 plots will be launched across Sectors 17, 18, and 20, the YEIDA statement said.

The meeting, chaired by Yeida chairman Alok Kumar, also gave a go ahead to one new police station, two fire stations, and recreational facilities in the Yeida area, officials said. The fire stations will be built on 7,485 sqm plots each in Sectors 18 and 32.

In its 85th board meeting, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) approved several major infrastructure and housing projects near the upcoming Noida International Airport. These developments will utilize land designated as ‘recreational greens’ in the 2041 master plan, the YEIDA statement said.

The YEIDA’s 85th Board meeting also granted approval for development of a recreational zone in Sector 22F (700 hectares) and Sector 23B (500 hectares), which will be integrated into the broader green belt of the region.

Key facilities will feature a golf course, a Gymkhana Club, and Yamuna Haat, alongside major attractions such as Kingdom of Dreams, Olympic Village, Imagicaa Theme Park, Aviation Museum, Oxford Golf Course, Delhi Gymkhana Club, Oxford Gold Resort, Dilli Haat and Cubbon Park, the statement said.

The board also directed officials to draft the terms and conditions for public-private partnership implementation.

These developments are set to enhance the region’s recreational offerings, making it a key hub for both leisure and business activities near the airport, experts said.

Vimal Nadar, National Director and Head, Research at Colliers India said that YEIDA’s recent approval for the housing scheme pertaining to EWS workers will provide a long-term thrust to residential real estate in and around the upcoming Noida international airport, particularly along the Yamuna and Noida-Greater Noida Expressways.

“The focus on affordable housing and recreational zones can potentially set apart Noida’s airport development zone from other cities in India, which primarily focus on logistics driven economic growth. Moreover, public-private participation in the proposed projects should help in ushering investments across asset classes and provide a boost to real estate activity in and around the airport,” he said.