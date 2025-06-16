Greater Noida Authority offers three premium group housing plots near Jewar Airport; largest parcel priced at 152 crore

Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has launched a premium group housing plot scheme near the upcoming Noida International Airport, with the largest plot carrying a reserve price of ₹152 crore. Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has launched a premium group housing plot scheme near the upcoming Noida International Airport, with the largest plot carrying a reserve price of ₹ 152 crore. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT Photo) (Photo for representational purposes only)(HT_PRINT)

Launched on June 13, 2025, the scheme offers three premium plots, with registrations open until July 4. Allottees will be granted possession within a month of allotment.

The most expensive plot is located in Sector Sigma III and spans 30,000 sq m. The reserve price is set at ₹50,860 per sq m, according to the official document.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has put two more premium group housing plots on the auction block through an e-bidding process, alongside the ₹152 crore parcel in Sector Sigma III.

One of the plots, GH-02E in Sector Mu, spans 18,215 sq m and carries a reserve price of ₹53,403 per sq m, taking the total reserve price to ₹97.2 crore.

The third plot is located in Sector Alpha II and covers 3,999.80 sq m. It has the highest per sq m reserve price among the three at ₹62,940, bringing the total reserve price to ₹25.17 crore, according to official documents.

All three plots are strategically located near the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar and enjoy connectivity to both the eastern and western dedicated freight corridors, as well as the Noida and Yamuna expressways.

The development timeline

According to the scheme document, successful bidders must deposit 10% of the premium as earnest money along with their application. The remaining 90% must be paid within 90 days of receiving the allotment letter. Construction must be completed within seven years of the deed being issued. If the first phase is not completed within three years, extension charges will apply on a pro-rata basis.

The Jewar Airport has already triggered significant demand for real estate in its vicinity, revitalizing areas like Greater Noida and the Delhi-Noida Expressway.

Real estate experts have said that the surge in real estate interest is not solely due to the upcoming airport. A range of government-planned infrastructure projects, including industrial parks, medical manufacturing hubs, IT zones, and Film City, are collectively driving the real estate market in the region. As these initiatives near completion, the area is expected to experience sustained growth.