Yeida nod to layout map of new Film City’s phase I project

GREATER NOIDA Yeida had previously rejected the plans citing multiple objections, and asked them to revise the plan. Yeida said the original plan had lacked fire NOC, structure safety certificate, and violated land use, said officials. (HT Photos)

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Monday said it has approved filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s revised layout map for Phase 1 of the Film City project in Yeida Sector 21.

The consortium led by Kapoor and the Bhutani Group, Bayview Bhutani Film City Private Limited, will now develop the film institute and film studios under Phase 1 at a cost of ₹1,500 crore over five years, officials said.

“The revised layout plans are made according to approved terms and conditions. They also have all requisite approvals including fire no-objection certificate (NOC), safety certificate and comply with the approved land use plan. So we have approved the layout plans, which now paves the way for development work to begin at the site,” said Arun Vir Singh, Yeida’s chief executive officer.

The Film City is proposed to be built on 230 acres of which 80 acres comprise Phase 1. According to the approved land use, 155 acres are reserved for industrial purposes and 75 acres for commercial use. Of the industrial portion, 21 acres are earmarked for the film institute and 134 acres for film-related facilities, said Yeida officials.

The Bayview Bhutani group had submitted its original plan on May 24. Yeida had rejected the plans on May 27 citing multiple objections, and asked them to revise the plan. Yeida said the original plan had lacked fire NOC, structure safety certificate, and violated land use, said officials.

Yeida said the plan proposed alteration of designated green areas earmarked for parks, playgrounds, and multi-purpose open spaces to construct film studios with accommodations and related infrastructure. This move, officials said, was not in line with the sanctioned land use. The plan also included multiple commercial buildings such as warehouses, hotels, and staff housing within the industrial zone—another clear violation. But in the revised plan, the focus is on keeping the green area intact and first building the film institute and film studios, officials said.

“We want them first to develop film institutes and the studios so that the film training and film making work can start. Later we will allow them to focus on other areas. The authority has made it clear that no permissions will be granted for commercial developments—such as malls or resorts—until the developer completes at least 15% of the film institute and studios constructions. The green cover constitutes 15% of the total site, and the builder has kept it in the revised plan,” said Singh.