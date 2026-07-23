Oldest UP MLA Alam Badi dies at 90, tributes pour in

Alam Badi, 90, the oldest member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and a five-time MLA from the Nizamabad assembly constituency in Azamgarh, died at his residence in Azamgarh late on Wednesday night. He had been unwell for some time and was recently discharged from Medanta Hospital in Lucknow. Alam Badi represented the Nizamabad constituency for five terms — from 1996 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2022. (File)

Before entering politics, Badi worked as an engineer. Known for his simple lifestyle, he often travelled to the state assembly on a scooter or bicycle, turned down offers to become a minister, and continued to live in a modest home throughout his political career.

Born on March 16, 1936, Badi completed his Intermediate education at Islamia College, Gorakhpur, in 1953 and earned a diploma in electrical and mechanical engineering from the Technical Institute, Gorakhpur, in 1956.

He represented the Nizamabad constituency for five terms — from 1996 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2022 — and was regarded as a grassroots leader committed to secular values and public service. He is survived by six children.

His death triggered a wave of grief across political circles, with leaders across party lines recalling his integrity, simplicity and dedication to public life.

Expressing sorrow, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav posted on X: “Extremely saddened by the demise of senior Samajwadi Party leader and popular MLA from Azamgarh’s Nizamabad Assembly constituency, Janab Alam Badi Sahab. May God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss. Heartfelt tributes.”

UP assembly speaker Satish Mahana also paid tribute to the veteran legislator, describing him as a respected senior member whose simplicity and commitment to his constituency set a high standard for public representatives, irrespective of party affiliation. He conveyed condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the assembly and said Badi’s contributions to public life would be remembered.

SP MP Dimple Yadav also expressed grief and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Veteran SP leader Hari Prasad Dubey said Azamgarh had lost a true socialist leader and he had lost a close friend. “He rode a bicycle to file his nomination. Badi Sahab was accessible to one and all,” Dubey recalled.

SP MP Iqra Hasan also condoled Badi’s death, describing him as a leader whose contributions to the development of the Nizamabad constituency and the region would be remembered for years to come.