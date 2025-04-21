YEIDA rolls out new housing plot scheme near Noida International Airport: Prices, plot sizes and other details

In a bid to cater to the rising demand for residential spaces near the upcoming Noida International Airport, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has launched a new housing plot scheme. YEIDA launches new housing plot scheme near Noida International Airport (HT Archive)

As part of the scheme, 276 residential plots, each measuring 200 square meters, are being offered in Sector 18. The plots are priced at ₹35,000 per square meter and will be allotted through a lottery system.

Of these 214 plots are in the general category. The scheme opened on April 21 and closes on May 21, 2025. The draw is expected to take place on July 11, 2025, YEIDA officials told HT.com.

The 200-square-meter plots are situated in Pocket 9B of Sector 18, along the Yamuna Expressway. According to officials, the rate is set at ₹35,000 per square meter, with a registration amount of ₹7 lakh.

It should be noted here that the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has increased land allotment rates across all categories, including corporate and housing spaces last month. The maximum hike was for corporate office spaces at 110%, followed by a 62% rise for group housing and a 35% increase for residential plots.

Group housing land rates have increased from ₹32,375 per sqm to ₹52,500 per sqm, while residential plots now cost ₹35,000 per sqm, which was ₹25,900 in the previous financial year.

Application procedure

The application form can be obtained by making an online payment of ₹600 via net banking through the payment gateway on the Yamuna Authority's official website.

The application form duly completed and signed along with the required registration money and all the required annexures should be submitted online.

All payments can be made online on the website of Yamuna Authority i.e. www.yamunaexpresswayauthority.com /online property accounts system through payment gateway. No offline payment will be accepted, as per the brochure.

The entire total premium (including registration fee) which is ₹7 lakh for the general category is to be paid within 60 days from the date of issue of allotment letter, the document showed.

Financing options are available through ICICI Bank and State Bank of India branches, subject to eligibility criteria.

In this scheme, the allotment shall be done by manual draw. The tentative date of draw shall be July 11, 2025.

Allotment letters to the successful applicants shall be sent within 30 days from the date of draw by registered post on the address mentioned by applicant in the application form, the document showed.

The authority shall offer possession of allotted plots after completion of development which takes approximately five years, the document showed.

Who can apply for the housing plots scheme?

Allotee or family members should not already have a residential plot/ flats allotted by YEIDA.

The applicant /co- applicant should be competent to contract and have attained the age of majority (18 years) on the date of issue of the scheme, the document showed.

All Indians/Non-Resident Indians who are neither in any way prohibited by the Government of India nor by UP government under any specific rules to purchase any immovable property in UP, shall be eligible to apply.

Eligible persons can only apply for one plot under this scheme of any category. Those who have been already allotted residential plot/flat in any scheme are not eligible to get allotment under this scheme. If it is found at a later stage that an applicant/ co-applicant, his/her spouse or his/her minor dependent children has obtained more than one plot/flats, then all his / her application / allotment will be cancelled and the total deposit money shall be forfeited by the authority, the brochure showed.

Applicants can apply in joint name (co-applicant) only if it is immediate family(mother/father/brother/sister/ son/ daughter/ husband/ wife) with proof of family relation. Other than these relations cannot apply, the document said.

Applicants/spouses can participate in the scheme. In case both of them are allotted plots, then, within one month of the date of allotment, one of the plots should be surrendered by the applicant husband or wife. If after one month of allotment it is found that the applicant husband and wife are in allotment of more than one plot, and they have not surrendered the extra plot allotted to the spouse then allotments of both husband or wife shall also stand cancelled for reason of deliberately hiding fact, the document showed.

Only individuals can apply in this scheme and HUF (Hindu Undivided Family) are not eligible to apply, the document showed

Construction timelines

Allottees shall have to get construction done after getting building plans sanctioned according to the Lease Deed and Building Regulations of the Authority applicable at the time of allotment.

The Allottee/Lessee is required to complete construction in accordance with YEIDA building regulations and obtain an occupancy certificate from the Authority within three years from the date of execution of the Lease Deed.

If the Lessee fails to complete construction within the stipulated time, an extension may be granted upon payment of extension charges, the document showed.