YEIDA’s new office complex to be loaded with amenities

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to construct a state-of-the-art central office complex for the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). The new YEIDA complex is poised to become a landmark in regional administrative infrastructure. (Sourced)

The upcoming complex will span 27,800 square metres on plot number F-4 in Sector-18 of Gautam Buddha Nagar, around 110 metres from the Yamuna Expressway.

With its strategic location and comprehensive facilities, the new YEIDA complex is poised to become a landmark in regional administrative infrastructure, officials said.

The new office complex, designed to accommodate up to 800 people, will be developed with a work-friendly layout and future-ready infrastructure.

The masterplan, prepared by the YEIDA, envisions a modern, sustainable, and well-connected campus equipped with a range of amenities, including a bank, crèche, library, gym, EV charging station, solar power plant, and designated parking spaces.

The campus will have a GRIHA 5-star rating for green buildings and will feature high-speed elevators, 24/7 CCTV surveillance, and a beautifully landscaped plaza.

A grand entry lobby will serve as a central highlight, offering visitors a welcoming experience amid thoughtfully designed open spaces that promote social interaction and community engagement.

The complex will also include multiple parking zones such as staff and VIP parking, to ensure ease of access and convenience for visitors. Special attention will be given to energy efficiency with smart lighting systems and optimal natural light utilisation, aligning with the development with sustainability principles and low energy consumption.

According to the detailed blueprint, the total built-up area will be approximately 45,528.18 square metres. Non-residential infrastructure will include service roads, entry and exit gates, a secure boundary wall, and other key facilities.