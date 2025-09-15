Delhi’s office real estate market is poised for a major supply boost after nearly a decade of limited additions, with about 5 million sq ft of new space expected between 2025 and 2027, according to a CBRE report released at the 2nd CII Delhi Real Estate Summit 2025. The surge marks a reversal of the slowdown seen since 2016 due to a shortage of developable land.



The upcoming supply will be concentrated in Netaji Subhash Place, Rohini, Gateway District, and Aerocity, CBRE Research showed.



During January–June 2025, Delhi recorded about 400,000 sq ft of office space absorption, driven by strong business confidence in core districts. The top demand drivers were research, consulting, and analytics (39%), flexible space operators (23%), and BFSI (18%), together accounting for nearly 80% of leasing activity, the report titled Delhi 2041: Shaping the Future of Real Estate said.



In the first half of the calendar year, Delhi also recorded a healthy retail space absorption of about 230,000 sq. ft., with high streets accounting for 72% of the total leasing. Fashion and apparel retailers demonstrated the highest demand with a 35% share, followed by homeware and department stores (20%) and food and beverage operators (17%), underscoring the growing popularity of lifestyle-driven and experiential retail formats across key locations, it showed. Delhi office market set for 5 million sq ft supply surge after decade-long lull

These trends have been further strengthened by rising disposable incomes and the entry of global luxury brands. With the growing availability of premium spaces and more brands looking to enter the capital city, the momentum of retail leasing is expected to remain strong in the coming quarters, the report said.

Delhi's office and residential markets Delhi’s office real estate market features a blend of premium office spaces and a rapidly expanding ecosystem of flexible space operators. The Central Business District (CBD) and SBD (2 and 3) are prominent micro-markets, attracting companies that seek a central and prestigious business address, typically commanding premium rentals.

This new supply would be concentrated in the SBD 2 and 3 micro-markets, driven by the completion of key projects such as Worldmark 4, 5 and 6 and Prestige Trade Centre, the report noted.

The backbone of Delhi’s economy is the services sector. Major services industries include Information Technology (IT), Telecommunications, Banking, Insurance, and Financial Services (BFSI), Real Estate, Tourism, and Education. Delhi’s strategic role as the national capital also fuels strong public sector employment and government services. The city’s strategic location, well-developed transportation network, and a skilled workforce further amplify its economic potential, attracting business from across the globe, the report said.

“Delhi’s strong economic potential has helped its property market not just to bounce back, but also start on a path of steady, high-quality growth,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

“New homebuyers and business owners are looking beyond just location and are now focused on amenities, sustainability and design. This change shows that the city is becoming more affluent and that people want a better quality of life. The market is also becoming more mature, thanks to strong and clear regulations. This has given people a lot of confidence and attracted significant investment. With the Delhi Master Plan 2041 guiding future growth, the city is ready to play a pivotal role in India’s real estate story,” he said.

On the residential front, Delhi-NCR’s market has demonstrated a robust growth in H1 2025, dominated by luxury units. In the first six months, the region witnessed about 21,000 new launches, 35% higher year-on-year, and an equally healthy sales of over 21,000 units. High-end (31%), premium (26%), and luxury (18%) segments together accounted for 75% of total sales, the report showed.

Led by strong demand and restricted supply, capital values, particularly in South-East and South-West Delhi, have also witnessed significant appreciation. Major infrastructure projects, including metro network expansions and new expressways, are poised to make peripheral areas more attractive for development and investment, it added.