Rodri hesitated over Real Madrid move, Jose Mourinho reveals: ‘His doubts raised doubts in me’
Mourinho revealed that he personally spoke to Rodri twice as Real Madrid pushed to convince the midfielder to join them.
Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has spoken about the club’s failure to sign Rodri, despite being heavily linked with the Spanish midfielder after the FIFA World Cup. Rodri ultimately chose Barcelona over Real Madrid, adding another layer to the rivalry between the two Spanish giants. The move created plenty of buzz, with the midfielder swapping Manchester City for Barcelona after a seven-year spell in England, during which he also won the Ballon d’Or. Rodri underlined his quality at this year’s World Cup, winning the Golden Ball after being named Player of the Tournament. His performances once again highlighted why he remains regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world, and it did not take long for Spain’s two biggest clubs to show interest in signing him.
Mourinho revealed that he personally spoke to Rodri twice as Real Madrid pushed to convince the midfielder to join them. However, the player’s hesitation eventually made the club question whether the move was right for both sides.
"I spoke to him twice, and Real Madrid made him a very good offer," Mourinho told El Chiringuito. "Rodri had doubts, he hesitated, and Rodri's doubts raised doubts in me," Mourinho said.
Also Read - The wedding, secret lunch and Barcelona coup: How Rodri slipped from Real Madrid’s grasp
The Portuguese manager made it clear that there was no hard feeling towards Rodri, praising the midfielder’s quality and respect throughout the negotiations. However, he stressed that Real Madrid’s stature demands complete conviction from players considering a move to the club.
"He is an exceptional player and was very respectful towards us. I have nothing negative to say, but Real Madrid have such stature that they cannot have players who ask themselves questions," said the coach.
“Rodri was very respectful towards Real Madrid”
Rodri spent seven highly successful years at Manchester City, making 298 appearances for the club and scoring 28 goals. During his time at the Etihad, the Spanish midfielder played a key role in one of the most successful periods in City’s history, helping them win 14 trophies across competitions.
Mourinho also highlighted the level of commitment he believes is expected from anyone receiving an offer from Real Madrid, suggesting there should be little hesitation when the club comes calling. Despite Rodri ultimately choosing Barcelona, Mourinho insisted there was no bitterness towards the midfielder.
"If Real call, the reaction should be more like: "When should I come?" "He was very respectful towards us. I wish him all the best. Not too much, of course, but I wish him all the best."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More