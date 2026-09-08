Akshay Kumar is the true khiladi, says Saiyami Kher

Saiyami Kher is all excited for the release of her upcoming film Haiwaan. Directed by Priyadarshan, the movie stars Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. Speaking about the vibe and feel on the sets, Kher says that it was nothing short of “madness” in a good way. “Madness is the correct word. With Saif’s comedy and Akshay’s adventurous nature, that was what was happening off-screen on the sets when we were not shooting the thriller,” she shares. Saiyami Kher

Kher, 34, is elated to share anecdotes from the sets, and the actor has only good memories from the project. It was also a reunion for the 8 A.M. Metro (2023) actor with Saif. The duo had worked together for an eyewear advertisement in 2014. “I told him that we had worked together in the ad, and he said, ‘no way’. I also mentioned that he looks the same even now... obviously, he didn’t remember, but there was this ease and security that he brings when he comes to work. He doesn’t take himself too seriously, so casual about his stardom,” she shares.

Even though it is not exactly a reunion on screen, Kher also shares a great bond with Akshay. The Ghoomer (2023) actor mentions that her love for sports was another factor that strengthened her bond with Akshay. “I have played a lot of cricket in the past with him (Akshay). Everyone used to be afraid to be the runner with him, because he would take two runs and the non-striker would barely finish one run. Even now, after we finished shooting, on Sundays he would randomly message at 5 am and say, ‘volleyball at 6’. Akshay Kumar is the true Khiladi. He is genuinely a fitness freak. It’s just so wonderful to see someone so authentic and genuine. He is insanely and naturally fit,” she adds.

It was not just all games; Kher says that food was also an integral part of the bonding process with Akshay. “He is very particular about the things he eats. The good fortune of travelling with them is getting to eat the food that they eat. We would all eat together, but he would make ghar ka khaana. It all felt like one big family. Food was all very healthy with Akshay sir,” she says.

Akshay, who plays an antagonist in the Priyadarshan directorial, turns 59 today. “Working with Akshay sir has been such a wonderful experience. I hope I can be as fit as him when I’m 59,” Kher concludes.