India schedule at Asian Games 2026 Day 13: India vs Pakistan, not once but twice, make for an action-packed day
India look to emulate Wednesday’s performance which saw them win three gold in archery and one in shooting.
After picking up four gold medals on Day 12 of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, India look to have another great day on Thursday. Archery accounted for three gold medals and shooting accounted for one on Wednesday, and again, these two sports can make it another memorable day for the nation. After shining in the team events, archers Chikitha Taniparthi and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru have raised fans' hopes for another golden outing in their individual events.
Let’s not forget that the Indian cricket team, under Shreyas Iyer, also plays its semifinal against Sri Lanka tomorrow. Their quarterfinal had washed out against Afghanistan on Monday, and they advanced to the semis on account of a better ranking. The Indian men’s hockey team is also in action, against Pakistan in the semifinal. There is another India-Pakistan encounter loading by the way, and it's in men's volleyball – a quarterfinal.
With 10 gold, 21 silver and 29 bronze, India are currently 8th on the medal tally. Indian athletes are in action across archery, sepaktakraw, taekwondo, shooting, track cycling, volleyball, squash, wrestling, sailing, judo, canoe slalom, rugby sevens, cricket, hockey, sport climbing and tennis. Here is how Thursday’s schedule lined up for the Indians. The Day 13 proceedings start with archery at 5:30 am.
Archery
5:30 am: Chikitha Taniparthi vs Nurisa Dian Ashrifah of Indonesia in compound women's individual quarterfinals, followed by semifinal and final (if she is through)
Deep Dive
5:30 am: Chikitha Taniparthi vs Nurisa Dian Ashrifah of Indonesia in compound women's individual quarterfinals, followed by semifinal and final (if she is through)
Sepaktakraw
5:30 am onwards: India in men's quadrant Group A matches.
Taekwondo
5:30 am onwards: Roopa Bayor in women's individual poomsae semifinals, followed by gold medal contest (if she is through)
Shooting
6:10 am: Anish Bhanwala in 25m pistol rapid men's individual qualification stage 2 and team final
Track Cycling
6:30 am: Harshveer Singh Sekhon in men's omnium scratch race 1/4, followed by medal races
Volleyball
6:30 am: India vs Pakistan in men's quarterfinal
Squash
7:00 am: India vs Hong Kong in women's team semifinals
Track Cycling
7:00 am: Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka and Celestina in women's sprint qualification, followed by medal races
Wrestling
7:22 am: Aman vs Borgil Tuvshinbaatar of Mongolia in men's Greco-roman 77kg round of 16 bout, followed by quarterfinals and medal bouts (if she is through).
Sailing
7:30 am: Mahi Verma, Manu Francis, Prince Kurusinkal, Vishnu Sarvanan, Katya Ida Coelho, Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma in girls dinghy, men's skiff, men's dinghy, women's windsurfing and women's skiff race
Judo
7:30 am onwards: Yamini Mourya in women's 57kg quarterfinal bouts; Inunganbi Takhellambam in women's 70kg
Wrestling
7:32 am: Mansi vs Irina Kuznetsova of Kazakhstan in women's wrestling 62kg round of 16 bout, followed by quarterfinals and medal bouts (if she is through)
Canoe Slalom
7:36 am: Shikha Chaouhan in women's kayak single semifinal, followed by final (if she is through)
Wrestling
7:55 am: Sumit in men's greco-roman 60kg quarterfinals and medal bouts (if he is through)
8:19 am: Nitesh vs Amanberdi Agamammedov of Turkmenistan in men's greco-roman 97kg quarterfinals and medal bouts (if he is through)
Rugby Sevens
8:50 pm: India vs Hong Kong followed by India vs China (at 3:50 pm) group games
Archery
9:47 am: Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru vs Chen Chieh-lun in compound men's individual quarterfinal, followed by semifinal and final (if he is through)
Cricket
10:00 am: India vs Sri Lanka in men's semifinal
Golf
10:10 am: Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu in men's individual stroke play and men's team Round 2
Shooting
12:00 pm: Anish Bhanwala in 25m pistol rapid men's individual final (if he is through)
12:18 pm: Harshita Jakhar and Swasti Singh in women's madison final (medal event)
Squash
1:00 pm: India vs Malaysia in men's team semifinals
Hockey
1:00 pm: India vs Pakistan in men's semifinal
Sport Climbing
4:42 pm: Deepu Mallesh in men's speed 4 quarterfinals, followed by medal races
Tennis
Sumit Nagal vs Wu Yibing of China in men's singles quarterfinals (To be decided)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More