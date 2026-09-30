India schedule at Asian Games 2026 Day 13: India vs Pakistan, not once but twice, make for an action-packed day

After picking up four gold medals on Day 12 of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, India look to have another great day on Thursday. Archery accounted for three gold medals and shooting accounted for one on Wednesday, and again, these two sports can make it another memorable day for the nation. After shining in the team events, archers Chikitha Taniparthi and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru have raised fans' hopes for another golden outing in their individual events. Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru eyes another gold. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Let’s not forget that the Indian cricket team, under Shreyas Iyer, also plays its semifinal against Sri Lanka tomorrow. Their quarterfinal had washed out against Afghanistan on Monday, and they advanced to the semis on account of a better ranking. The Indian men’s hockey team is also in action, against Pakistan in the semifinal. There is another India-Pakistan encounter loading by the way, and it's in men's volleyball – a quarterfinal.

With 10 gold, 21 silver and 29 bronze, India are currently 8th on the medal tally. Indian athletes are in action across archery, sepaktakraw, taekwondo, shooting, track cycling, volleyball, squash, wrestling, sailing, judo, canoe slalom, rugby sevens, cricket, hockey, sport climbing and tennis. Here is how Thursday’s schedule lined up for the Indians. The Day 13 proceedings start with archery at 5:30 am.