Mumbai: Western Railway has started running local trains on the fifth line meant primarily for long-distance trains between Borivali and Andheri to bypass the recurring halt between Borivali and Kandivali that commuters have mockingly dubbed ‘Thambivali’. At least 10 local services from Borivali towards Churchgate are currently operating on the fifth line every day, mainly during non-peak hours, to avoid delays of up to five minutes between the two stations. WR uses long-distance track for locals to bypass ‘Thambivali’ halt. (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)

Passengers began calling the stretch ‘Thambivali’ several months ago after local trains repeatedly stopped between Borivali and Kandivali without any station in between.

“We had even started searching for Thambivali on Google Maps. Among our friends, it has become a joke that there is an invisible station between Borivali and Kandivali. The railways should have addressed this much earlier,” said Shruti Shah, a college student from Kandivali.

A WR official said the fifth line was being used to bypass the affected stretch. “We have been operating at least 10 services every day from Borivali towards Churchgate on the fifth line. This is usually during non-peak hours for now. This goes along the Kandivali side, away from the main line. This helps us skip the halt between Kandivali and Borivali stations,” the official said.

The trains switch to the fifth line at Goregaon or after stopping at Andheri and return to the main line at Santacruz. Railway officials said the arrangement helps avoid unwanted halts and reduces delays.

The fifth and sixth lines were originally built to separate long-distance and suburban train movements. While the sixth line is yet to be constructed between Kandivali and Borivali, it is available from Khar to Kandivali.

A WR official said the problem between Kandivali and Borivali is linked to the route relay interlocking system introduced for signalling. The system can cause local trains to be held before entering Borivali station, resulting in delays, the official said.

For commuters, the short halt can have a wider impact. “It may sound like just two or three minutes, but this delay ends up affecting the entire line. The local towards Churchgate gets delayed by nearly 10 minutes. Using the fifth line is a good step, but it should be made permanent, not just a trial,” said Rajesh Yadav, a Malad resident associated with a dabbawala association.

Most trains originating from Bandra Terminus are now using the new lines, which has helped WR decongest the network to some extent.

The issue was also under review during a recent visit by Railway Board officials to Mumbai. They visited the Borivali control room and inspected signalling systems before platforms 1, 2, 3 and 4, where trains usually terminate. The officials were reviewing safety parameters, signalling and the efficiency of train operations and their impact on punctuality of services.