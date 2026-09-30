The treatment of obesity has changed dramatically in the last few years. Weight-loss injections such as semaglutide and tirzepatide have made significant weight loss possible without surgery. At the same time, bariatric surgery remains one of the most effective and durable treatments for obesity. Weight-Loss Injections vs Bariatric Surgery: What Should Patients Know in 2026?

So, in 2026, should a person choose injections or surgery?

The answer is: there is no single treatment that is right for everyone.

According to Dr. Mehul Vikani">Dr. Mehul Vikani, MS, FIAGES, FMAS, FALS, FMBS, Consultant Bariatric & Metabolic Surgeon at CIGIS Hospital, Rajkot, the choice between medical weight management and bariatric surgery should be based on an individual's BMI, obesity-related medical conditions, previous weight-loss attempts, nutritional status and long-term health goals.

How effective are weight-loss injections?

Modern anti-obesity medicines are considerably more effective than many of the weight-loss medications used in the past. Semaglutide can produce average weight loss of around 15%, while trials of higher-dose tirzepatide have shown average reductions of around 20%. In a head-to-head trial, tirzepatide produced greater weight loss than semaglutide at 72 weeks.

These medicines can also provide important metabolic benefits, including improvements in blood sugar, blood pressure and other obesity-related risk factors.

However, patients should understand that weight-loss injections are generally long-term treatments, rather than simply a short course of medication. When effective medication is stopped, some weight regain can occur. Therefore, the decision is not simply about the cost of a few months of injections; it is about choosing an appropriate long-term obesity treatment strategy.

For patients considering semaglutide or tirzepatide for weight loss, medical supervision is important to determine whether the medication is appropriate and how it fits into an overall weight-management plan.

Where does bariatric surgery stand?

Bariatric or metabolic surgery-particularly procedures such as sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass-can produce substantial and sustained weight loss. More importantly, metabolic surgery can improve or, in some patients, lead to remission of conditions associated with obesity, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension and sleep apnoea.

Bariatric surgery is not simply a cosmetic procedure. It is an established treatment for appropriately selected patients with obesity and can address both weight and obesity-related metabolic disease.

At CIGIS Hospital in Rajkot, Dr. Mehul Vikani provides surgical and non-surgical weight-management options, including procedures such as sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass and mini gastric bypass, alongside medical weight-management approaches.

Recent real-world evidence comparing metabolic surgery with GLP-1-based treatment has also continued to examine differences in weight loss and remission of obesity-related diseases after these treatments.

This does not mean surgery is automatically the right choice for every patient. Bariatric surgery is an operation, with potential risks, recovery requirements and the need for long-term nutritional monitoring. But for people with severe obesity, it remains an important treatment option with substantial and durable effects.

So, who should choose weight-loss injections and who should consider surgery?

For someone with mild-to-moderate obesity who wants to lose weight and improve metabolic health, medication may be an appropriate first option.

For someone with severe obesity, particularly when diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnoea, fatty liver disease or other obesity-related complications are present, bariatric surgery may offer greater and more durable benefits.

The decision should not be based on weight alone. A comprehensive assessment can include BMI, waist circumference, existing medical conditions, previous attempts at weight loss, medications, nutritional status and the patient's ability to follow long-term lifestyle and medical recommendations.

For patients searching for a bariatric surgeon in Rajkot">bariatric surgeon in Rajkot, consultation with a qualified bariatric and metabolic surgeon can help determine whether medication, surgery or another structured weight-management approach is appropriate.

Injections and bariatric surgery can sometimes work together

There is also no rule saying that weight-loss injections and bariatric surgery have to be viewed as competing treatments.

In selected patients, anti-obesity medication may be used before surgery as part of a medically supervised weight-management plan. Medication may also have a role after bariatric surgery in certain circumstances, including when additional weight management is required or when weight regain occurs.

This increasingly highlights the importance of an individualized approach to obesity treatment rather than treating injections and surgery as two completely separate choices.

The most important message for patients

Obesity is a chronic disease-not simply a lack of willpower. The goal should not be to lose the maximum number of kilograms as quickly as possible, but to choose a treatment that provides meaningful, sustainable weight loss and better long-term health.

As Dr. Mehul Vikani, Consultant Bariatric & Metabolic Surgeon at CIGIS Hospital, Rajkot, emphasizes through his approach to obesity care, patients should be assessed individually rather than assuming that either medication or surgery is universally appropriate.

In 2026, patients have more options than ever before. The right question is therefore not simply “injection or surgery?” but:

“Which treatment-or combination of treatments-is appropriate for my degree of obesity, medical conditions, lifestyle and long-term goals?”

That decision should be made with an obesity specialist after assessing BMI, medical problems, previous weight-loss attempts, medications, nutritional status and personal preferences.

This article is part of HT’s paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT is not responsible for the content’s accuracy or completeness. Readers should verify all information independently. This content is for informational purposes only. It neither constitutes, nor is a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for guidance on your health concerns.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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