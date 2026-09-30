Fresh notice brings Wazirganj building back on LDA radar; old file missing

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday issued a fresh notice to the owner of the Wazirganj residential building whose pillar developed cracks on Monday (September 28), forcing evacuation of 25 families. The move comes as the authority struggles to trace the file containing important details related to the building and the LDA officials who dealt with the case. The building, SA Apartment in Ch Barood Khana, came under the spotlight on Monday after a pillar developed cracks, leaving the structure at risk and forcing 25 families to move out. (File Photo)

The notice, in which the owner has been asked to explain the alleged violations, failing which the authority will take further action, will be pasted on the building by Thursday, said an official.

The missing file is significant as it contains records related to the building and details of the officials posted who handled the matter at the time. LDA officials were trying to trace the file to establish the action taken after the authority had earlier flagged the alleged violation.

The LDA had issued a notice to the owner in 2020 over alleged unauthorised construction on the sixth floor. However, the building was not sealed, according to officials.

LDA records showed that the building map was applied for on May 25, 2009, and sanctioned on August 12, 2009, under permit number 26520 in the name of Shahabuddin. The sanctioned plan allowed construction of only a basement plus three floors.

However, three additional floors were constructed beyond the sanctioned plan.

The building, SA Apartment in Ch Barood Khana, came under the spotlight on Monday after a pillar developed cracks, leaving the structure at risk and forcing 25 families to move out.

The missing file added to questions over the enforcement action taken after the 2020 notice. The development is particularly significant as the LDA has been digitising its records to improve tracking and prevent files from being misplaced.

An LDA official said no directions had so far been issued to conduct a mass inspection drive in the locality to identify similar building violations.